Who are the NFL’s top 25 career leaders in rushing attempts?

The running game has changed over the years. Now, coaches are happy to try and pick up some yardage through short passes rather than handing the ball off to their featured backs. So, who are the running backs with the most carries in NFL history? And are any current backs in the top 25?

25. Fred Taylor

Fred Taylor carried the ball 2,534 times for 11,695 yards in 13 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. They averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored 66 TDs.

24. Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. He gained 10,607 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored 58 rushing TDs on 2,542 carries.

23. Ottis Anderson

Super Bowl MVP Ottis Anderson gained 10,273 yards on 2,562 carries and scored 82 TDs. He played for the Cardinals and Giants and averaged four yards a pop.

22. Corey Dillon

Corey Dillon ran for the Bengals and Patriots. He ran for 11,241 yards on 2,618 carries and scored 82 rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

21. Ricky Watters

Ricky Watters averaged 4.1 yards per carry while playing for the Seahawks, Eagles, and Niners. He scored 78 rushing TDs on 2,622 carries.

20. Warrick Dunn

Warrick Dunn has made a bigger impact off the field, but he made a significant one on it. The running back gained 10,967 yards and scored 49 TDs on 2,669 carries.

19. Thomas Jones

Thomas Jones played for the Cardinals, Bucs, Chiefs, Bears, and Jets. They carried the ball 2,678 times for 10,591 yards and scored 68 TDs.

18. Steven Jackson

Steven Jackson starred for the Rams and also played for the Falcons, and Patriots. The running back from Oregon State made 2,764 carries for 11,438 yards and 69 TDs.

17. Marshall Faulk

Marshall Faulk ran for the Colts and Rams over 12 seasons. He had 2,836 carries for 12,279 yards and a nice, round 100 TDs.

16. Eddie George

Eddie George starred at Ohio State in college and for the Oilers, Titans, and Cowboys in the NFL. They carried 2,865 times over nine years and rushed for 10,009 yards.

15. Thurman Thomas

Thurman Thomas ran from Oklahoma State to the Buffalo Bills. He was given the ball 2,877 times on running plays and gained 12,704 yards in 13 seasons.

14. John Riggins

John Riggins played for the New York Jets and Washington. The Kansas star in college had 2,916 carries over 14 seasons.

13. Tony Dorsett

The great Tony Dorsett went from Pitt to Dallas. They also spent time in Denver. Dorsett carried 2,936 times for 12,739 yards.

12. Franco Harris

Franco Harris stayed in the Keystone State, going from Penn State to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks. Harris had 2,949 carries for 12,120 yards.

11. Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson played for the Rams and Colts like Marshall Faulk. The SMU star carried the ball 2,996 yards and rushed for 13,259 yards and scored 90 touchdowns.

10. Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen dazzled at USC and for the Raiders and Chiefs in the NFL. They rushed the ball 3,022 times for 12,243 yards and scored 123 times over 16 seasons.

9. James of Edgerr

Edgerrin James played college ball at The U, and played for the Colts, Seahawks, and Cardinals. James rushed 3,028 times over 11 seasons.

8. Barry Sanders

This is quite impressive. Barry Sanders went from Oklahoma State to the Detroit Lions. In nine seasons, he carried 3,062 times for 15,269 yards and 99 TDs. Sanders averaged 5.0 yards per carry.

7. LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson played college ball at TCU before starring for the San Diego Chargers. He also ran for the New York Jets. Tomlinson carried 3,174 times and scored 145 rushing TDs.

8. Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson has 3,230 carries and there could be more because he has not formally announced his retirement.

5. Jerome Bettis

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis played at Notre Dame in college and went to the Rams and Steelers in the pros. They carried 3,479 times and scored 91 times while rushing for 13,662 yards.

4. Curtis Martin

Curtis Martin played in the AFC East for the Patriots and Jets over 11 seasons. He made 3,518 carries for 14,101 yards and 90 TDs.

3. Frank Gore

Gore carried 3,735 times for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns.

2. Walter Payton

The late, great “Sweetness,” Walter Payton played his entire career with the Bears. They carried 3,838 times over 13 seasons and ran for 16,726 yards and 110 scores.

1. Emmitt Smith

The all-time leader in carries is former Cowboy and Cardinal Emmitt Smith, who rushed 4,409 times. He played 15 seasons and gained $18,355 yards and scored 164 touchdowns.

