Who are the NFL players of the month for October?

The 2022 NFL season has so far seen exceptional performances from teams that failed to make the Playoffs last yearand this is reflected in the players that they honored as October Players of the Month (Weeks 4-8).

The Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from the Playoffs with a loss in Week 16 last season and finished with a disappointing 7-10 record. However, they are now sitting at the top of the NFC West with a 5-3 slate.

A quarterback’s comeback

Three of Seattle’s players were chosen as standout players of the month: quarterback Geno SmithRookie running back Kenneth Walkerand first-year cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Smith is going through a Renaissance of sorts, passing for 1,207 yards and nine touchdowns. The NFC Offensive Player of the month recorded only one interception and has a 111.7 passer rating.

The quarterback’s performance was enhanced by Walker, who was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for his 432 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Woolen, meanwhile, was declared Defensive Rookie of the Month for delivering 19 tackles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions.

New York Jets take off

The The New York Jets have also been a surprise, after finishing with a cellar-dwelling 4-13 tally last season. They are now at 5-3 in the AFC East, second only to the Buffalo Bills. Jets defensive tackle Quinn Williams was honored as AFC Defensive Player of the Month after amassing 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The conquering Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were also shut out of the 2021 postseason after they finished with an 8-9 record. Now they sit dominantly at the top of the NFC North at 6-1. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been a solid performer for the team, earning him the NFC Defensive Player of the Month title. Smith helped make the team unbeaten in October, with his 14 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Here are the players recognized for their performance last month.

American Football Conference

AWARD PLAYER POSITION TEAM Offensive Player of the Month Derrick Henry Running back Tennessee Titans Defensive Player of the Month Quinn Williams Defensive tackle New York Jets Special Teams Player of the Month Ryan Stonehouse Punter Tennessee Titans

National Football Conference

AWARD PLAYER POSITION TEAM Offensive Player of the Month Geno Smith Quarterback Seattle Seahawks Defensive Player of the Month Za-Darius Smith Outside linebacker Minnesota Vikings Special Teams Player of the Month Tress Way Punter Washington Commanders

Rookie Awards