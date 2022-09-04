Who are the most popular college football teams? Alabama leads
Time to fire up the grill, whip out the pigskin and cue the fight song – the college football season is here.
With NIL deals coming left and right to major conference realignments, the sport is in an ever evolving state. But what remains constant are the loyal, dedicated fanbases across the country.
While you’d expect to find Florida State fans along the Florida panhandle or Rainbow Warrior fans in the Aloha State, there are some fanbases that aren’t limited to just a regional area, becoming national brands for their history, tradition or current run of success.
In the US, the Tide is Rolling through the country, as Alabama is the most popular college football team in the country – at least in terms of internet searches.
Alabama was the most searched-for college football team over the last five years, according to Google Trends data shared with USA TODAY. The data ranges from 2017 to 2022, a time frame that has seen the Crimson Tide continue their dominance with two national championships.
Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10, plus the most searched-for college football team in every state since 2017.
What are the top 10 most searched-for college football teams?
There are Trends in the 10 most searched-for college football teams in the country. The list is fully comprised of teams that have a College Football Playoff appearance or are in the SEC.
Here is the top 10:
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- LSU Tigers
- Clemson Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida Gators
- Auburn Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Tennessee Volunteers
What is the most searched-for college football team in my state?
Alabama’s Popularity is far and wide. The Crimson Tide is the most popular team in 15 states, representing in all US time zones.
Some schools also dominated their region, like Nebraska in the Great Plains and Oregon in the Pacific Northwest.
Here is the most popular team in each state, according to Google Trends data since 2017:
Alabama – Alabama Crimson Tide
Alaska – Alabama Crimson Tide
Arizona – Ohio State Buckeyes
Arkansas – Arkansas Razorbacks
California – USC Trojans
Colorado – Nebraska Cornhuskers
Connecticut – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Delaware –Penn State Nittany Lions
District of Columbia –Penn State Nittany Lions
Florida – Florida Gators
Georgia – Georgia Bulldogs
Hawaii – Alabama Crimson Tide
Idaho – Oregon Ducks
Illinois – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Indiana – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Iowa – Iowa Hawkeyes
Kansas – Nebraska Cornhuskers
Kentucky – Alabama Crimson Tide
Louisiana – LSU Tigers
Maine – Alabama Crimson Tide
Maryland –Penn State Nittany Lions
Massachusetts – Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan – Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota –Wisconsin Badgers
Mississippi – Alabama Crimson Tide
Missouri – Alabama Crimson Tide
Montana – Alabama Crimson Tide
Nebraska – Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nevada – Alabama Crimson Tide
New Hampshire – Alabama Crimson Tide
New Jersey –Penn State Nittany Lions
New Mexico – Alabama Crimson Tide
New York – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
North Carolina – Clemson Tigers
North Dakota – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio – Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma –Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon – Oregon Ducks
Pennsylvania –Penn State Nittany Lions
Rhode Island – Alabama Crimson Tide
South Carolina – Clemson Tigers
South Dakota – Nebraska Cornhuskers
Tennessee —Tennessee Volunteers
Texas – Texas Longhorns
Utah – Alabama Crimson Tide
Vermont – Alabama Crimson Tide
Virginia –Virginia Tech Hokies
Washington – Oregon Ducks
West Virginia – Ohio State Buckeyes
Badger State –Wisconsin Badgers
Wyoming – Nebraska Cornhuskers
