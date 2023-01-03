Who are the Herald News Basketball Players of the Week for Dec. 26-30

FALL RIVER — The 2022-23 high school winter season is underway for Greater Fall River sports teams.

Here’s your chance to vote for the top basketball players from Dec. 26-30.

This poll ends on Jan. 6. Don’t wait, vote now.

Atlantis Charter’s Miguel Pimentel won the male Player of the Week for Dec. 19-24. Joseph Case’s Brooke Orton took home the female Player of the Week honors and was the top vote getter.

Each week during the high school season, the Herald News will conduct a Player of the Week poll.

There will be two winners, one for a male athlete and a female athlete.

Here are the Nominees for the week of Dec. 26-30:

Landon Cayton, Case

Cayton finished with a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals in their win over Diman. They also netted 21 points against Apponequet.

Liberty Gazaille, Case

Gazaille finished with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds against Diman.

Brooke Orton, Case

Orton had a game-high 17 points and three steals against league opponent Apponequet.

Jamie Moniz, Case

Moniz had a great overall game, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists against Apponequet.

