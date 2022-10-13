Who are the best volleyball players in District 3-5A?

Who are the best volleyball players in District 3-5A?

LAS CRUCES – What if you could put together a lineup of the best volleyball players regardless of which school they played for?

With District 3-5A play underway, here is the best lineup of district players we would start a match with.

Tess Fuqua, Centennial: Fuqua is one of the best players in the state and has been for most of her career. The University of Arizona commit and last year’s Gatorade Player of the Year has 312 kills on the year and averages 7.4 kills and 2.8 digs per set. So far this season, Fuqua has had monster games with 43 kills against Rio Rancho, 39 kills against Las Cruces, 25 kills against Cibola and in two matches against state title favorite La Cueva, she had matches of 29 and 35 kills.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button