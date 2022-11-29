Who are Greater Lansing’s top girls basketball programs since 2017?

Greater Lansing has had several girls basketball programs succeed at a high level over the past five seasons.

A trio of programs — Fowler, Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland — have claimed state championships in that stretch while several others have produced top talent and made deep runs in the postseason.

As another season gets going this week, here’s a look at the area’s most successful programs since the start of the 2017-18 season, ranked by winning percentage.

1. EAST LANSING

Records: 104-11

Winning percentage: 90.4%

Under Rob Smith’s direction, the Trojans have been a dominant force in Greater Lansing and a fixture atop the CAAC Blue standings. East Lansing has finished with at least 20 victories three times over the past five seasons, which included a 26-1 mark and a state runner-up finish in Division 1 in 2018. The Trojans have had a Miss Basketball Winner (Jaida Hampton in 2018 ) and a Miss Basketball runner-up (Aaliyah Nye in 2020) in that span. They’ve won at least 16 games in each of those seasons and, in total, have won 14 more games than the next best team in the area.

2. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Pewamo-Westphalia players and Coach Steve Eklund, left, celebrate with their MHSAA Championship Trophy after defeating Flint Hamady 40-33, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Records: 90-21

Winning percentage: 81.0%

The Pirates have finished with at least 20 wins three times over the past five seasons and were the Division 3 state Champions in 2018 and the state runners-up in 2017. Hannah Spitzley, a 2020, graduate, was a two-time Associated Press Player of the Year in Division 3 and among the key components as PW had 20-plus win seasons in 2017-18, 2018-19 and the COVID-19-halted 2019-20 campaign. The Pirates’ 90 victories in the past five seasons is the second-best total in the area.

3. DEWITT

Dewitt's head Coach Bill McCullen, right, talks with players, from left, Annie McIntosh, Lily Stephan and Hannah Kurncz during the fourth quarter on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Caledonia High School.

Records: 85-22

Winning percentage: 79.4%

Veteran Coach Bill McCullen has had one of the most consistent programs in the area and the Panthers have been a regular league title contender. DeWitt has had two seasons with at least 20 victories, which included a 2018-19 season in which it went 23-3 and reached the Division 1 quarterfinals.

4. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

Portland St. Patrick players, Addison Scheurer, left, Lydia Meredith (2), Katelyn Russell (14), Mara Schrauben (24) and Ellayna Meredith, rear, celebrate as Fowler's Avery Koenigsknecht (3) reacts during overtime, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Fowler. St. Patrick won 58-51 in overtime.

Records: 81-24

Winning percentage: 77.1%

Veteran Coach Al Schrauben has rolled up plenty of wins during his career on the sidelines leading the Shamrocks. Over the past five seasons, Portland St. Patrick hasn’t had a losing season. The Shamrocks had a perfect regular season last winter while winning the CMAC title and claimed district championships in 2018 and 2019. St. Patrick is one of seven programs in the area with at least 80 wins over the past five seasons.

5. WILLIAMSTON

Williamston's Allison Peplowski, right, grabs a rebound as teammate Kenzie Lewis looks on during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Williamston High School.

Records: 81-25

Winning percentage: 76.4%

The Hornets have had at least 17 wins four times in the past five seasons under the direction of Veteran Coach Pete Cool. Williamson claimed league titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 and captured a district Championship in 2022. Three of the standouts from the Hornets’ strong run went on to play Division I basketball in Kenzie Lewis (Bowling Green), Allison Peplowski (South Dakota ) and Maddie Watters (Western Michigan).

