WHO and football icons Rally to score a goal for “Health for All” to build a healthier future

On Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day), the World Health Organization (WHO) teams up with international football icons to urge action by governments and people across the world to achieve health for all. UHC ensures that everyone, everywhere can access the support they need to be and stay healthy without being driven into financial hardship.

To mark UHC Day, WHO is launching two new tools: one to help governments design and deliver the right service coverage packages for their populations; and a second to provide people with reliable information to support the Everyday decisions they make to protect their health and well-being.

“The World Cup is the Greatest Prize in football, and the Greatest Prize in life is good health and well-being,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Health is not a luxury for the rich, but a fundamental human right, and the foundation of peaceful, prosperous and sustainable economies and societies. The tools we are launching today will help governments and individuals to realize that right.”

UHC Day 2022 comes at a critical time when countries across the world are rebuilding from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic while facing many other crises such as economic and energy constraints, climate change and conflict.

UHC Day kicks off the countdown to the high-level meeting on UHC which will be held at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023. Heads of State and Government, at the first high-level meeting on UHC in 2019, affirmed that health is a precondition for and an outcome and indicator of the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. They strongly recommit to achieving UHC by 2030 by scaling up the global effort to build a healthier world for all. The 2023 meeting is an opportunity to take stock of progress and galvanize political support and global action towards achieving UHC targets.

UHC Day at the FIFA World Cup

On the eve of the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, WHO and its Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health, football Legend Didier Drogba, led UHC Day Celebrations in Doha, Qatar. This formed part of a full day of activities organized by the Education Above All Foundation to put a Spotlight on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good health and well-being.

“I found myself in the unusual place where if I had problems on the field, help arrived quickly, and we’ve seen how vital that support can be lately. But off the field, we know, this isn’t always the case,” Didier Drogba said. “Ill-equipped clinics, unsupported health workers, and not enough medicines and vaccines put People’s well-being at risk around the world. Good health needs a team effort, so we need governments to commit to policies that support Universal Health Coverage and give everyone access to what it takes to be healthy. When we team up for health for all, we all win.”

Football enthusiasts of all ages moved to show their support for health for all as electronic dance artist and vocalist, The Mad Stuntman, performed his famous song, “I Like to Move It,” highlighting the importance of staying active and the role of sport in promoting good health and well-being.

Sherrie Silver, Rwandan-British MTV Award winning choreographer, Advocate for the International Fund for Agricultural Development of the United Nations, Malaria No More Ambassador and Rwandan development Advocate also led the crowd in a dance-off, called the World Cup Workout.

“On Universal Health Coverage Day, Let’s all be active and play our part to make health for all our goal, said Alisson Becker, goalkeeper for Brazil and Liverpool, and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Promotion.

A new WHO tool to help countries deliver UHC

Achieving national health goals has been hampered by the lack of a structured approach in designing and delivering a comprehensive package of health services that are tailored to local contexts.

WHO is launching a new tool named the Universal Health Coverage Service Package Delivery and Implementation or UHC SPDI Tool to support countries in designing their unique UHC health service packages. This innovative and practical online tool includes functionalities that will allow national health planners to select from a comprehensive range of health services—spanning promotional, preventive, resuscitative, curative, rehabilitative and palliative services—that people need to reach the highest attainable standard of health and well-being.

The tool is also designed to help identify human resource needs, essential medical products, infrastructure and other elements required for the effective delivery of health services. It also emphasizes first contact primary and emergency care, and highlights a primary health care approach as the basis for strengthening health systems and bringing all sectors under the vision of achieving health for all. The successful implementation of a national health service package will ultimately equip countries to accelerate progress towards UHC.

Universal health information for “Health for All”

WHO also launched a digital resource for the public called, “Your life, your health: Tips and information for health and well-being.” It provides people across different life phases with trustworthy health information that they can easily access, understand and use in daily life.

Notes to Editors and journalists:

About Universal Health Coverage Day

Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) on 12 December is the annual rallying point for Advocates to raise their Voices and share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, call on leaders to make smarter investments in health and remind the world about the imperative of UHC. It is an official United Nations-designated day that marks the anniversary of the unanimous endorsement of UHC in 2012 as an essential priority for international development.

The theme for UHC Day 2022 is “Build the world we want: A healthy future for all.”

Visit the campaign page at https://www.who.int/campaigns/universal-health-coverage-day/2022

About Healthy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

WHO and the State of Qatar have teamed up with FIFA on the Healthy 2022 World Cup project. It aims to ensure the tournament will be a healthy and safe event and that the measures implemented and Lessons learned will support the delivery of healthy and safe mega Sporting events in the future.

The objectives of the project are to ensure both the delivery and Legacy of a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by setting the event as an impactful, sustainable and lasting model that promotes integration of health, security and well-being for future mega sports events.

Learn more about the WHO Sports and Health Programme: https://www.who.int/initiatives/sports-and-health

The resource provides basic information, founded on WHO technical guidance, on important topics such as keeping well during pregnancy and after childbirth, or how to be healthy and active in later adulthood. It also provides information on People’s rights and skills related to accessing and using information for health and well-being.