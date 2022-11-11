Who actually holds the world record for most golf played in a year? It’s worth a closer look Golf News and Tour Information

I met up with Gibbons on, what was for him, a typical day. They completed a morning 18 at Ridgefield (Conn.) Golf Course. We played a middle 18 together and then I left him for his final loop of the day. Again, this was a typical day for him. Ernie Banks famously said, “Let’s play two,” but that wouldn’t be enough golf for Gibbons, who would go onto play an Unofficial world record of 878 rounds that year. And consume an undisclosed amount of ice cream at night. Hey, when you spend all day every day walking, you deserve to treat yourself.