Whitney Lauenstein “To Step Away” From Nebraska Volleyball | CLIN

“With Each Other For Each Other”

That’s been the mantra of Nebraska volleyball with the Mindset of doing what you can for your teammates in every way possible. Now, that Mindset will extend well beyond the court for Whitney Lauenstein.

Lauenstein announced her decision “to step away from the volleyball team” Tuesday evening, citing a need to focus on herself and be with her family. That need stems from continuing to heal after the passing of her father, Ryan Launstein, in 2021.

“I have thought long and hard about my decision and took the holidays with my family to clear my mind,” said Launstein in her social media post. “I will miss playing in bob with my teammates it will be something I will remember forever but I think it’s important to put yourself first before you commit to something big!

“Thank you everyone for the unconditional love and support the Nebraska fan base is unlike any other!”

After appearing in 27 matches as a freshman, the Waverly native leveled up in her second season. Through the non-conference, she was playing in near All-American form. Lauenstein finished as a member of the AVCA All-Region Team.

Coach John Cook issued a statement following the announcement: