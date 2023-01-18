Whitney Lauenstein leaves the Husker volleyball team
Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has decided to step aside.
The junior-to-be on the Nebraska volleyball team doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to “focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
Her father died when she was in high school.
After not making the varsity team as a high school freshman at Waverly, Lauenstein got more serious about club volleyball and strength and conditioning training and made the team as a sophomore. Then she set her goal to play major college volleyball, and she achieved that, too.
At Nebraska, she was a regular starter as a sophomore in 2022, and at times a force. She led Nebraska in points this season when combining kills, blocks and ace serves.
She was one of Nebraska’s five players on the AVCA all-region team.
Lauenstein averaged 2.78 kills per set while hitting .238 and has a team-high 28 ace serves. She had a career-high 25 kills on .385 hitting in a win against Creighton on Sept. 7. It was the most Kills by a Husker in a match since Mikaela Foecke had 27 Kills in the national Championship match against Stanford in 2018.
During the third week of this season, Lauenstein had 12 kills with a .381 hitting percentage during Nebraska’s three-set win against Long Beach State.
“She hit some shots today that people aren’t going to stop on the national team,” said Tyler Hildebrand, the Long Beach State head coach who coached Lauenstein for one season at Nebraska.
The Nebraska coaching staff seemed to know this move was a possibility when it added Merritt Beason to the roster in late December. The Florida transfer is a 6-foot-3 right-side hitter. She earned all-SEC honors in 2022.
The Huskers should still have many options at the outside hitter and right-side hitter positions for next season. Returners at those spots include Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst and Hayden Kubik. They’ll be joined by incoming freshman Harper Murray and Caroline Jurevicius.
