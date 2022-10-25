Whitney Dosty to be Inducted into Volleyball Ring of Honor

TUCSON, Ariz. – Whitney Dosty will be inducted into the Arizona Volleyball Ring of Honor at Arizona’s game against Oregon on Friday, Oct. 28 in the McKale Center. She will join eight legendary Wildcats in the Volleyball Ring of Honor. The ceremony will be held between the second and third set of the match.

Dosty broke onto the scene as a freshman during the 2006 season and her name is still in the Arizona freshman record books. She tallied 369 kills to rank third and averaged 3.39 kills/set to rank sixth in Arizona freshman history. Dosty earned a spot on the 2006 Pac-10 All-Freshman team following her outstanding freshman campaign. She is ranked eighth in Arizona history with 1,278 career kills.

During her Collegiate career, Dosty was a member of the US Junior National Team from 2005-07 and made the US A2 Team in 2008 and 2009. A Tucson native, Dosty was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 for her accomplishments at Arizona.

In 2021, Dosty competed with the USA Sitting Volleyball Team that won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Arizona Athletics regularly reviews and evaluates the criteria and candidacies for all departmental awards, inductions and recognitions based on new information, updated resources and reflections on historical context. A Heritage Committee, made up of current and former long-time athletics department staff, conducts these thorough reviews and makes recommendations based on all available information and considerations.