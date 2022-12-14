Whitney Britt Launches Performing Arts Consultancy Company Two Dog Circus

The company has already procured Hamiltonthe upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Toddand more as clients.

A new boutique consultancy for Broadway, brands, and the performing arts has been founded by Whitney Britt, who previously worked for Disney Theatrical Group and Stage Entertainment and led the American Express Theater program.

Two Dog Circus’ clients already include Hamiltonthe upcoming revival of Sweeney Todd, Roundabout Theater Company, and The Public Theater. Two Dog Circus will focus on developing and building partnerships within the performing arts and beyond.

“I’m delighted to kick-off this new chapter of my career working with world class Theater makers across the globe, crafting impactful partnerships, and bringing my unique strategic perspective to organizations I love,” said Britt in a statement. “There is nothing more satisfying to me than matchmaking Theatrical institutions with partners that can elevate the theatergoing experience and create a lasting impression.”

While at Disney and Stage Entertainment, Britt worked on the marketing campaigns for Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Newsies, Sister Act, Rockyand Big Fish. Her work on the American Express Theater program included many more Broadway Productions and creating partnerships with St. Ann’s Warehouse, The Public Theater, and Center Theater Group in Los Angeles.