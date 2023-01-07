Whitman-Hanson High girls basketball team defeats Hingham

WHITMAN — It’s Lonely at the top.

Especially for Whitman-Hanson High girls basketball senior Captain Caitlin Leahy. Her Panthers sit atop the Patriot League, undefeated in their division with a target on their backs.

She’s also the only senior on a team that otherwise features six sophomores and three freshmen.

“It’s fun, I like playing with the younger girls,” said Leahy. “It’s kind of like getting them into the groove of a varsity team.”

Leahy had no complaints about the Panthers’ lack of experience after Friday’s strong 69-44 win over league rival Hingham. WH (5-3, 5-0) busted the game wide open with a 14-0 run in the second quarter that made the score 27-7.

The Panthers went into Halftime up 39-17.

Leahy was once one of the younger girls on the team. Now her role has switched and she’s enjoying it.

“It’s definitely different,” Leahy said, “because my other three years I was always the Younger one. It’s been a completely different team (this season) because none of them have seen real varsity minutes, but we’re slowly learning to play together well.”

“It’s definitely been an adjustment for her,” Whitman-Hanson Coach Michael Costa said, “and sometimes I feel bad for her being the only senior and the next oldest is a sophomore. But Caitlyn’s a stud that does everything on the floor. She’s like a Coach on the floor.”

