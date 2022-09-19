Whitman-Hanson girls soccer team testing its youth

WHITMAN – Wait, where did everybody go?

Ten months ago, Enterprise All-Scholastic second-teamer Makenna Marshall – despite only being a sophomore – was a key contributor on the senior-heavy Whitman-Hanson girls soccer team that claimed the Division 2 state title over league rival Silver Lake by a 3 -1 final score. A Landmark in program history, it was the first in David Floeck’s 26-year tenure as head coach.

Nowadays, though, Marshall looks around the pitch and not a single member of last year’s 12-senior cast is back in uniform ready for the repeat bid. Not to mention her fellow team captain, senior Kayla Cassidy, is one of multiple Panthers out long-term due to injury.

“We’re definitely Rebuilding this year – we want to get results as we rebuild – but we’re really setting ourselves up for next year when it’s basically the same team,” Marshall said.

Now one year older, Marshall does a little bit of everything. She primarily suited up in the backfield last fall, but Marshall moved up to the midfield in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Plymouth South, booting a long-distance goal with five minutes to go to seal it.

Whitman-Hanson goalie Ava Patete smiles while being hugged by Whitman-Hanson's Makenna Marshall after the final whistle is blown at the end of their 3-1 win over Silver Lake in the Division 2 state final at Hingham High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

“She’s the backbone of what we do. We move her around in different spots and she’s just a talented player. She can play anywhere,” said Floeck. “Wherever she plays, she’s dominant. You see what she can do when she strikes a ball from 30 yards out. She’s only a junior, but she’s the most experienced player we have on the roster.”

