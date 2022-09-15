Whitman Golf Tees Off Season This Weekend

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The 2022-23 golf season gets underway this weekend, with the Whitman College men’s and women’s teams traveling to Banks, Ore. to play in the Boxer Invitational, Hosted by Pacific University at the Quail Valley Golf Course.

The men’s team returns six players from a team that set a new program scoring record last year, with their scoring average of 301.93 Smashing the previous scoring average of 309.20 set by the 2012-13 team. Four players from last season, Alexander Knox ’25, Parker Krovisky ’25, Tom Hoyne ’23 and Max Ray-Keil ’23, broke into the Top 6 in program history with scoring averages ranging from 73.50 to 76.57 respectively.

On the Women’s side, Katya Kurkoski ’25 Returns after garnering second-

team all-NWC honors, joining Pavita Sidhu ’24 as returners. They will provide experience for highly touted first-year players Cindy Luo and Beatrice Archer along with senior Grace Kim who will be playing her first year of varsity golf at Whitman.

Both teams will play four fall tournaments, with the men traveling to the Linfield Invite September 24-25 and the women going to George Fox’s Culturame Classic October 2-3 prior to playing together in the Northwest Conference Fall Classic October 8-9 and Whitman’s Confluence Classic October 23-24.

A look at the newcomers…

Ben Sweet is from Sequim, Wash. where he attended Sequim high school. Ben tied for first place last year in the 2A State Championship with a pair of one-under par 71s and was the Olympic League Champion both his junior and senior years. A potential Economics major at Whitman, Ben is considering a career in the golf business. Ben’s parents Stephanie and Tyler Sweet met at a college golf tournament when they played for St Martins University and Simon Fraser University respectively.

Eshan Singh is from Sammamish, Wash. and attended Eastlake High School. Golf Highlights include making the cut in the 4A State Championship last spring after qualifying with scores of 75-78 at districts. Eshan also tied for first in the South Puget Sound Junior tournament at Champbers Bay. Economics, Computer Science or Mathematics are Eshan’s most likely majors at Whitman. Eshan’s parents Jaydeep and Ravnish emigrated to the Northwest from India.

Cindy Luo is from Shanghai, China. Cindy attended Montverde Academy in Florida for her three years of high school while playing golf at the Bishops Gate and IGJA Golf Academies. Her top tournaments include a first place finish in the IJGT Spring Series #1 with a score of 72-72 and a second place finish in the IJGT Series #6, shooting 74-76. Cindy is considering a major in Philosophy and is interested in attending law school after Whitman. Parents are Li Luo and Yan Zhao, who currently reside in Shanghai.

Beatrice Archer is from Sammamish, Wash. and attended the Bear Creek School. Beatrice finished 3rdrd in the 1A State Championship, leading her team to the State Championship for that classification. Interested in STEM, Beatrice is likely a computer science or math major. Her parents Shawn and Emma both emigrated from England.