Whitman College to Install FieldTurf Field for Lacrosse and Soccer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Whitman College intercollegiate soccer and lacrosse teams will train and compete year-round on a new FieldTurf synthetic field starting in the fall 2023 season. Fully funded by gifts of alumni and friends totaling $3.6 million, the facility will be named James K. Hayner Field in Honor of the longtime Whitman College trustee and Walla Walla community leader.

Located at the current site of soccer and lacrosse competition on Whitman’s athletics fields, Hayner Field will provide a multipurpose surface not only as a new training and competition home for lacrosse and soccer programs, but also for early-season baseball practice, club sports such as Ultimate (frisbee), Intramural programs, and athletics Camps and clinics.

“Athletics are an important part of the student experience and a means of further strengthening our community in support of the college’s academic mission,” said Whitman College President Sarah Bolton. “We are grateful for the generosity of trustees, W Club board members, and other alumni and friends in making this investment for our students and for naming the new field in Honor of exceptionally dedicated Whitman and Walla Walla leader Jim Hayner.”

Bringing the latest innovation to athletics facilities and competition at Whitman, Hayner Field will feature a multi-layered FieldTurf CORE fiber for greater stability, durability, and safety. FieldTurf CORE is the only FIFA- (International Federation of Association Football) approved artificial turf, earns the highest-ever performance score by leading sport surface Certifier Labosport, and demonstrates lower incidence of soccer injuries than natural grass.

Hayner Field is made possible by a lead gift from the Wyckoff family, including Trustee Court ’00 and Katie Boyajian Wyckoff, Trustee Emeritus David ’67 and Priscilla Graham Wyckoff ’67, and Tygh ’02 and Sarah Menashe Wyckoff ’02 in Honor of legendary track student-athlete Robert “Bullet Bob” Graham ’36.

Generous benefactors include additional members of the Board of Trustees, W Club Board of Directors, and alumni and friends:



W Club Board member Casey ’75 and Lynn Kamman Mickelson ’75

Karl ’75 and Michelle Quackenbush

Helen McAuslan Logan-Schneider ’55

Trustee Emeritus Michael and Eva Murr

W Club Board member John ’79 and Susan Blackmon

Trustee and W Club co-founder Jim Moore ’66 and Kathryn Lindquist ’66

Trustee Charley ’81 and Lanora Welker Rosenberry ’88

The inspiration for naming of the field, Jim Hayner is a Lifelong Walla Walla Resident and has served Whitman College for forty-two years as a Trusted Advisor to six presidents, member and chair of the Board of Trustees and of the Board of Overseers, the first chair of the investment committee and of the audit committee, and legal counsel. He is managing partner of Minnick-Hayner in Walla Walla.

“The new FieldTurf will make a significant difference for our student-athletes since it will allow for a playable and durable surface throughout the year, including during times of inclement weather, when our teams can train and compete,” said Whitman Director of Athletics Kim Chandler. “We’re also pleased that the new field will allow for more access to our club and Intramural sports. On behalf of our student-athletes and coaches, I want to extend my deepest thanks to the wonderful alumni and friends who make this possible. We can’t wait to compete on Hayner Field in the fall 2023 season.”

The installation of Hayner Field will begin in the spring and will be accompanied by new lighting to enhance the Whitman student-athlete and Spectator experience.

Whitman College is a member of the Northwest Conference and competes in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III athletics.