Whitley County Board of Education honors volleyball team, Boston principal

December 21—WILLIAMSBURG — There was cause for celebration all around as the Whitley County Board of Education met in regular session last Thursday.

The meeting opened with the Swearing in of returning board members Kenny Carr (District 1) and Brenda Rose (District 2). Their oaths were administered by Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt.

The school board then paid tribute to the Whitley County High School Volleyball Team, who won the 50th District Championship, 13th Regional Championship and made it to the Elite 8 in the 2A state tournament.

“They had a great season,” Whitley Superintendent John Siler said, adding the girls have left their mark on the program. “I think that is the furthest that our volleyball team has ever gone.”

With only two seniors, Supt. Siler noted that most of the team will be returning. “We’re excited about next year, but we want to celebrate tonight what you ladies did this season,” he added.

The superintendent praised the team’s determination, noting several come-from-behind wins late in the season, as well as the coaching staff.

“I’m just super proud of how you have represented our high school, the community and your parents,” Supt. Siler continued.

Team members include Jaydy Thacker, Eliza Irwin, Megan Gibbs, Emily Gaylor, Ciara Pittman, Marissa Douglas, Makayla Frazier, Kaytlynn Collier, Kylee Brown, Jaelyn Brackett, Allyson Stack, Kirra Vance, Addison Siler, Morgan Huddleston, Courtney Claxton, Chandra Price , Assistant Coaches Heather Smith, Caitlyn Decker, Mickayla Coppock and Head Coach David Halcomb.

The board presented the team with framed copies of articles celebrating their season as well as keepsake trophies.

“It’s been a great ride,” Coach Halcomb said in thanking the board. “To have everything that you have done for us and the success that these young ladies have had has just been phenomenal. It’s Memories that we’ll never, ever forget.”

The Coach also noted the support of the parents, which he said could make or break a program.

“It took a lot of hard work from everybody in this room,” Halcomb continued.

Following the presentation, the board moved through the remaining agenda items before reconvening in the central office lobby to review each school’s CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan).

To open that portion of the board meeting, the board recognized Principal Carolyn Lawson, who is retiring after 28.5 years.

“She is going to be greatly missed,” Supt. Siler said. “She has been a part of so many things, and helped so many families in that community.”

In other business, the board:

—approved a WHAS Crusade for Children grant request for 2022-23.

—approved by the 2023-24 Calendar Committee.

—discussed the annual Nutrition and physical activity report.

—heard a construction update from RossTarrant architect Suzanne Irwin, then approved various documents in support of current projects.