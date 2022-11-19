Whiteville beats Bears on late field goal – The Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald

Whiteville beats Bears on a late field goal Published 10:19 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

WHITEVILLE – Hertford County saw a 24-7 lead evaporate in the second half as Whiteville scored the game’s final 18 points, to include a field goal with under one minute to play, to defeat the Bears, 25-24, here Tonight (Friday) in the third round of the state Class 2A playoffs.

The Bears, who finished an outstanding season at 11-2 overall, scored on a 2-yard run by quarterback Keveon Rodgers followed by Jayden Robinson’s two-point conversion run to build a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Whiteville rallied to within 24-15 thanks to a 20-yard TD run by Nallegem Powell and his successful conversion run before the end of the third period.

Whiteville scored again in the early stages of the fourth quarter to pull within 24-22.

Whiteville got the ball back at the HCHS 45 yardline after the Bears failed on a fourth down effort with one minute left. From there, Whiteville got within range for their kicker, Grayson Creech, who booted the game-winning field goal.

Trailing 7-0, HCHS took its first lead of the game late in the opening quarter where Israel Powell returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown. Rodgers ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.

The Bears extended that lead to 16-7 late in the second quarter on a TD pass from Rodgers to Rimiez Williams and a successful two-point conversion.

Whitevile improved to 12-1 overall with the win.