Whitestone’s Fast Break Basketball now accepting enrollment for kids aged 3-8 – QNS.com

The new Whitestone instructional basketball program Fast Break Basketball is now accepting enrollment for its fall 2022 classes.

The groups are divided for 3 and 4-year-olds, 5 and 6-year-olds and 7 and 8-year-olds and are scheduled to run each Sunday from Sep. 25 to Oct. 16.

The program will be run by Coach Mike McCoy. Each class will take place at the Clintonville Playground. The three groups would be scheduled to play from 9 am to 9:45 am, 10 am to 10:45 am and 11:00 am to 11:45 am

The cost for the league is $99 per child, which will account for the four classes, a shirt for the league and awards at the end of the season. People interested in signing their kids up for the league can reach out to Coach McCoy via email at [email protected]

According to McCoy, he was inspired to create this program by his love of teaching and coaching. He’s spent over a decade enjoying his work as a physical education teacher. McCoy has worked with kids as young as 2 to as old as 18.

“Fast Break Basketball is a program that is 100% instructionally based,” McCoy said. “Our mission focuses on the enjoyment from each child, with them eager to return the following week. The players will be having fun and getting exercise, all while learning the fundamentals of the sport of basketball. We want to offer a safe and fun learning environment where our players know it is okay to make mistakes, it is okay to miss shots and there is still fun in sports.”

McCoy began his coaching career as a high school football Coach for St. Francis Preparatory High School in Fresh Meadows. In his 14 years coaching there, he served as special teams coordinator, defensive coordinator, and assistant head coach. At the same time, he also spent three years coaching for special needs children in various sports in Glen Cove. Additionally, he’s spent several years coaching 3-10 year-olds in track and field, flag football and basketball.

McCoy will not be alone in training these kids. His partner and longtime close friend, Frank Cesare, is the owner of Core Physical Therapy in Whitestone. He has experience there working with people of all ages, including D1 and professional athletes. Additionally, McCoy’s wife Victoria, runs Fast Break Basketball’s social media and does community outreach to schools and other organizations.

“When our players leave our program, there are many things that I want for them to take with them,” McCoy said. “Fast Break Basketball will help these boys and girls grow emotionally and socially, as well as physically. They will learn to be good listeners, good teammates and know that they are amazing just the way they are. They will realize that winning isn’t everything and that we can learn and better ourselves when we make mistakes.”

While McCoy has a deep love for several different sports, he credits his daughter for helping to reinvigorate his love of basketball. According to McCoy, she has a deep interest in the game.

“Trust, cooperation and communication are vital aspects of basketball and they are also vital aspects of life,” McCoy said. “Our hope is that the children who participate in Fast Break Basketball will take the skills that they learn on the court and apply them to their Everyday life.”