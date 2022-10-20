White’s late goal secures an exciting 2-1 win over Bridgewater

LEXINGTON, Va. – Senior forward Lindsay White (Greenville, SC / JL Mann) scored in the 87th minute to lift the No. 20 Washington and Lee Women’s soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 win over Bridgewater on Wednesday evening.

The win improves the Generals to 11-0-4 overall and 6-0-1 in ODAC play, and it also extends their undefeated streak to a 15th game. Their 15-game unbeaten streak is now tied for the fifth-longest single-season stretch in program history, and it’s the sixth-longest overall unbeaten streak in program history.

The game remained a 1-1 draw for over 63 minutes after Bridgewater (10-4, 6-1 ODAC) knotted things up in the 24th minute. In the 87th, the Eagles took a goal kick that was controlled and sent back up the field by the sophomore Ann Riley Huber (Atlanta, Ga. / Holy Innocents’ Episcopal). Junior Emma Mansfield (Washington, DC / The Potomac School (Va.)) was the recipient of the pass, and she made her way back to the top of the 18 to load up for a shot.

Mansfield connected with the ball with her left foot, but had her attempt blocked just in front of the six-yard box by the outstretched leg of a BC defender. With the ball laying still at 10 yards out on the right side, White bolted in and hit a one-time, right-footed shot to score to the top left corner of the frame, giving W&L the final lead of the night.

First-year Sarah Zimmerman (Cincinnati, Ohio / Cincinnati Country Day) put the Generals on the board in the 14th minute. W&L took a corner kick, and sent it into the middle of the box where the senior defender Brenna Wehner (Crosswicks, NJ / The Hun School of Princeton) got a touch on the ball. The ball then pinged off a couple of Eagle Defenders and came to Zimmerman, who shot with her left foot and through traffic for the score.

The Eagles’ goal came in the 24th minute, as Hanna Randolph scored on a penalty kick following a foul on the left side of the box.

White’s late score was her sixth of the season, while Zimmerman tallied her third goal of her rookie campaign. Zimmerman’s goal in the 14th minute was the first that Bridgewater had allowed to a conference opponent this season, as she and Huber tied for the game-high with four shot attempts each.

In goal, junior Sydney Smith (Damascus, Md. / Damascus) (11-0-4) saw her consecutive shutout minutes streak end at 325:53 on Randolph’s goal, but Smith managed to make three saves over the 90 minutes of play to prevent further tallies.

For the Eagles, Randolph took a team-high four shots, while Ashley Sabatino came in next with three shots and two attempts on goal. Lyric Birkley also notched three shots on the night, and goalkeeper Carlee Gaboury (8-4) made eight saves across 90 minutes of play.

Shot totals favored W&L by a final count of 23-12 after the Generals outshot the Eagles, 13-3, in the second half. The Blue and White also earned seven corner kicks and limited Bridgewater to just one.

The Generals will be on the road for their next two games, with their next contest on Saturday at Averett at 1:00 pm.