Whiteland boys basketball preview – Daily Journal

Being eliminated in the postseason by a team you beat by a dozen points six weeks earlier — on the road, no less — has a way of staying with a basketball team.

Whiteland, suffice it to say, doesn’t lack motivation Entering the 2022-23 season.

“Our whole team, we’re all very competitive,” said 6-foot-4 senior do-everything Austin Willoughby, part of a Warriors Squad that dropped a 50-45 decision to Franklin in a Class 4A Sectional semifinal. “We don’t like to lose against each other in practice, and we don’t like losing to other people.

“The end of last year was pretty upsetting, but it’s motivating, too. I want to end this season on a good note, for sure.”

Most of what transpired last season was positive.

Whiteland won the Johnson County tournament and a Mid-State Conference Championship in the same season for the first time in program history. The Warriors’ overall mark of 14-10 was the most wins for a Whiteland boys team since the 15-8 finish in 2016-17.

Four players averaged double-digit point totals last season, led by Willoughby’s 11.3 norm. He also posted averages of 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists while also being assigned to utilize his wingspan in Defending the opponent’s best scorer regardless of that player’s position.

Willoughby’s talents and effort enable him to embody all that’s positive about this era of so-called positionless basketball.

So where does fourth-year Whiteland Coach Nate Cangany plan to use Willoughby when his team opens the season at Jennings County on Nov. 23?

“Everywhere,” Cangany said. “It’s kind of cliché, but, honestly, Austin can drive, shoot the 3, run the point and post up. This will be his fourth year in our program, and we’ve gotten better every year.

“He’s been a huge part of it. Austin is a good role model for our young kids and a very humble kid. I don’t think I’ve seen a player — and this isn’t just coach-speak — who is as respected as Austin within our program.”

As was the case last winter, the senior will have plenty of help.

Wiatt McLaughlin, a junior guard coming off a season in which he averaged 10.7 points and 4.6 boards, uses his tremendous hops to play larger than 6-1. Senior Brayden Roy, a 6-5 big, and 6-foot junior guard Jazz Banwait are also going to log an abundance of court time after gaining valuable varsity minutes last season.

This nucleus of holdovers will be joined by senior guards DJ Helm and Avery Scifres, both of whom look to play key roles after playing junior varsity a year ago. Sophs Ethan Edwards and Gavin Stubbe, both 6-foot-4, will fill roles, as will their classmate, 5-9 guard Maalik Perkins.

Willoughby, whose first varsity start was as a freshman in a 77-48 loss at Columbus North three-quarters of the way into Whiteland’s 2019-20 season, looks forward to his final prep campaign.

“This year I feel like we’ll be able to move a little bit more, especially at the defensive end,” Willoughby said. “I’m definitely looking forward to playing with some of the younger guys like Ethan Edwards and Gavin Stubbe.

“Personally, I feel like I’ve gotten stronger and am better at seeing the floor. I’ll do whatever (Cangany) needs me to do.”

SCOUTING THE WARRIORS

Coach: Nate Cangany

Last season: 14-10, won Johnson County tournament title; lost to Franklin in semifinal round of Class 4A Sectional

Key returnees: Brayden Roy and Austin Willoughby, seniors; Jazz Banwait and Wiatt McLaughlin, Juniors

Top newcomers: DJ Helm and Avery Scifres, seniors; Ethan Edwards, Maalik Perkins and Gavin Stubbe, sophomores

Outlook: The Warriors graduated 57% of their point production from last season, but the 6-foot-4 Willoughby, the top scorer (11.3) and third-leading rebounder (4.2) a year ago, Returns along with the 6-1 McLaughlin (10.7, 4.6). Whiteland lost its last three games of the 2021-22 season, a five-point loss to Franklin preventing it from pursuing its first Sectional title in two decades.

“It’s a pretty motivated group. We wanted to win sectional, and the job didn’t get done,” Cangany said. “That was a tough pill to swallow, but you look back and we won county and conference, and that’s the first time that’s ever been done the same year.”

“You never want to lose your seniors, but this group kind of has a chip on its shoulder. We have some inexperienced players, but they’re excited to prove themselves. Every day we want to get a little bit better.”