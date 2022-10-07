Whitehaven Performing Arts Center, Harper Theaters celebrate opening

The Whitehaven Performing Arts Center and Harper Theaters in Southbrook Town Center celebrated their grand reopening Friday.

After years of renovations, Southbrook Properties, LLC is putting the finishing touches on the multimillion redevelopment project.

By 2018, Southbrook Properties had accumulated $5.6 million in bonds and grants from the city and county government to renovate the formerly blighted property at 1212 E. Shelby Drive. The funds went towards updating the HVAC system, fixing a leaky roof, artwork, lighting fixtures, security cameras, cosmetic repairs and sidewalk repairs.

The vision for the former shopping center is to be a community space with the necessary resources so that people don’t have to leave the community for the services they need. That was also the intent of renaming the facility from Southbrook Mall to Southbrook Town Centre.

“The income and revenue that could be generated in this community and so many shopping malls and places to gather have been moved out to the suburbs,” said Janice Banks, a spokesperson for Southbrook Properties. “During this year’s Elvis celebration, there was a showing of his movie and Elvis fans came down, brought their chairs and enjoyed the movie that they saw.”

Harper Theaters, formerly Southbrook Cinema, is a notable tourist location, as it is said to be the last movie theater Elvis Presley went to before his death in 1977. The theater is now named after Willie Harper, chairman of the board behind the redevelopment. Other members of the board include former police chief Gerald Perry, Randy Wade, state Rep. Barbara Cooper, founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives Steve Moore, and Anthony Harris.

Shawandra Ford has been operating her business, BRWNSKN Yoga, out of Southbrook Town Center for three years.

“I’m extremely excited. I think it’s really, really great what we’re doing for our community, Revitalizing in our area. This being a part of, you know, where I grew up, having a very big influence on who I am and who I am as a person, and it just feels so awesome to come back into a space where I grew up and be able to give back to my community. This is beautiful,” Ford said.

Many of the attendees recalled coming to the mall and movie theater and were amazed at the work that’s been done, including City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson.

“I have never been so impressed with any project in my life. This is just phenomenal,” she said. “I’m old enough that I remember this building when it was first built, and I used to come here as a little girl going to the movies. Do you know this building… didn’t look nearly as nice as it does today? It actually looks better. It’s 100% better, the lighting is great. I can’t wait for the community to start enjoying the benefits, and the No. 1 benefit is not another blighted building in my district.”

Soon, Grant said, Whitehaven Residents will be able to fulfill some governmental duties at the center. There will be a law enforcement presence of the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office with the opening of the General Session Court Clerk’s Office and Shelby County Environmental Courts and courtrooms. The Shelby County Register of Deeds is also at the center.

Ultimately, organizers wanted to highlight that Rebuilding the center and Whitehaven is a necessary collaborative effort between community leaders and their colleagues.

The Performing arts center is now open for performances, and the movie theater is expected to open to the public in January.

Astrid Kayembe covers South Memphis, Whitehaven and Westwood. She can be reached at [email protected], (901) 304-7929 or on Twitter @astridkayembe_.