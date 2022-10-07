Whitehaven Performing Arts Center, Harper Theaters celebrate opening

The Whitehaven Performing Arts Center and Harper Theaters in Southbrook Town Center celebrated their grand reopening Friday.

After years of renovations, Southbrook Properties, LLC is putting the finishing touches on the multimillion redevelopment project.

By 2018, Southbrook Properties had accumulated $5.6 million in bonds and grants from the city and county government to renovate the formerly blighted property at 1212 E. Shelby Drive. The funds went towards updating the HVAC system, fixing a leaky roof, artwork, lighting fixtures, security cameras, cosmetic repairs and sidewalk repairs.

The vision for the former shopping center is to be a community space with the necessary resources so that people don’t have to leave the community for the services they need. That was also the intent of renaming the facility from Southbrook Mall to Southbrook Town Centre.

