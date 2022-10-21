Whitehall goes 2-1 in Thursday evening volleyball quad action

LocalSportsJournal.com

WHITEHALL – The Whitehall volleyball team hosted Fruitport, Western Michigan Christian and Cadillac for a quad-match on Thursday evening.

The Vikings wrapped up the night with wins against WMC and Fruitport, but a loss to Cadillac.

Kayla Mulder led for the Vikings with 36 digs, 17 kills and six aces, while Arianna Black posted 16 kills and nine blocks.

Sydney Shepherd and Brianna Hamann added to the offense with 56 assists and 10 kills respectively.

Chase Baker chipped in 54 digs on defense.

The Trojans faced losses at the hands of Cadillac (25-23, 23-25, 13-15) and Whitehall (18-25, 25-23, 12-15) but won against WMC (25-21, 15-25, 15-10).

Sadie Haase made 31 kills, 14 digs and an ace, while Gracelynn Olson had 64 assists, 12 digs and nine kills.

Auebre Johnson contributed 12 kills with 11 digs and Ashton Olson had 10 kills and an ace.

Lauren Riedel also added to the production with 23 digs and five aces.

The Warriors struggled with losses to Whitehall, Fruitport and Cadillac (21-25, 25-19, 6-15).

Ashley Folkema made 24 kills and scored two aces, while Abby Leffring had 19 kills and six blocks.

Also, Kendal Young made 49 assists and Ella Hawke scored three aces.

Whitehall (16-18-5) will be at Fremont on Saturday for the West Michigan Conference Tournament.

Fruitport is set to host Spring Lake on Tuesday for the OK Conference-Blue finals.