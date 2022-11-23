Whitefish volleyball players selected for post-season honors





The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season at the Western A Divisional Tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The Dogs qualified for divisionals after missing the postseason altogether last year. At divisionals, Whitefish won its first match against Dillon but came up short in the next three matches.

Leading the team at the net all season long was junior Brooke Zetooney. She has earned post-season honors all three years of high school volleyball and has started varsity since freshman year. Zetooney was selected for the All-State and All-Conference first team honors this year.

Zetooney consistently led the Bulldogs in kills and also was on the stat sheets in several other categories.

Sophomore Myli Ridgeway earned an All-Conference second team selection and junior Ainsley Scott picked up an Honorable mention. Ridgeway had several kills throughout the volleyball season as well as digs. Scott racked up assists as he placed the ball for the hitters.

Whitefish finished the season 7-7 overall.

