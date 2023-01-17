‘White Whale of Golf’: A Decade After His Mysterious Disappearance, Golf World Remembers Their Hero Anthony Kim

In 2007, Anthony Kim turned pro, and for the next 5 years, his name rang in every golfer’s ears. But the world shook in 2012 when the golfer announced he was taking a break from the sport. His name soon faded into oblivion. Kim is now Remembered randomly. And recently, a viral Twitter post brought those memories flooding back to golf fans.

They remembered Kim’s achievements and recalled fond memories. The golfer who Vanished over a decade ago still clearly has a hold on many fans’ hearts.

The golf world fondly remembers Anthony Kim

A recent tweet by Michael McEwan, a digital editor for bunkered, stirred up a ton of emotions in the hearts of golf fans. McEwan posted that he missed Anthony Kim. They wrote, “It’s 3,910 days since Anthony Kim hit a ball on the PGA Tour.”

McEwan added that despite the amount of time Kim had been away, he was remembered far more often than other golfers. They stated, “Yet I think about him more than probably 90% of all other golfers.”

His tweet was soon viral, and it got golf enthusiasts all around the world thinking about Kim. Many agreed with him about missing the golfer. “Guy was a stud,” one person said.“I think he made 11 birdies in one round at @TheMasters.” Another wrote, “He is the white whale of golf.”

There were other fans too who thought it was time to give up on Kim and move on. One wrote, “Get out of the past.” And another fan said, “It’s time to let go.”

Do you think it’s time the golf world moved on from remembering the 3-time PGA Tour winner?

What led to Kim’s disappearance?

Kim is often remembered as the Ryder Cup Champion who just faded away from the sport. In 2008, his brilliant performance led Team USA to take home the title after losing three consecutive years. That same year, Kim won twice on the PGA Tour. In 2010, he saw his final win on the tour because, two years later, he left golf and hasn’t returned yet.

In 2012, after just 10 Tour starts and consistent injury complaints, Kim announced his break from golf. As per American Golf in 2015, the golfing star claimed, “I’m going to step away from the game for a little while and get my body pieced together.” They had been through too many injuries to continue playing as planned. “I’ve had six or seven surgeries in the last three-and-a-half years,” they stated.

It’s been over a decade now since Kim last played on the tour. Some fans still hope he’ll return Stronger than ever. Do you think he will? Let us know in the comments below.