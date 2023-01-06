White supremacists litter the state with hate literature, recruiting flyers

“Approximately a dozen Flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” he said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”

NSC-131 is the National Social Club, a white supremacist organization that claims all of New England as its territory. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center identify NSC as a hate group. This is the same group that gathered outside the Red Ink Library and posed for pictures outside the Black Lives Matter RI offices in Pawtucket last year.

Ben Evans provided Uprise RI the following report:

“At about 10:30am I received a telephone call from my neighbor in Providence who was very alarmed by some hateful Flyers he discovered in his morning walk.

Blur added to photo. Uprise RI is not publicly displaying hate literature.

“Around 7:30 this morning, he set out on his usual walk despite the drizzling rain. As he was walking along Slater Avenue headed north towards Pawtucket, just as he approached number 353 Slater Ave., he spotted a small sandwich bag with a printed note and some small white rocks. They didn’t think much about it and continued walking, until they saw another similar bag at the Southwest corner of Elmgrove and Blackstone Boulevard by the gravel path.

“They looked more closely and discovered it to be a printed flyer from a white supremacist group calling itself the ‘Nationalist Social Club.’ He was concerned and doubled back and looked for more Flyers and started picking them up.

“As he walked down Magellan Street east toward Blackstone Boulevard he discovered another flyer in the middle of the street across from Yeshiva Gedolah at 262 Blackstone Boulevard. They picked up a total of five flyers, mostly between 353 and 365 Slater Avenue just off the curb, in the street. They picked them up to throw them in the trash.

“I went out looking for any more of these hate messages and discovered one in the street across from 464 Cole Avenue.

“I found another on the grass by the curb near 738 Elmgrove Avenue by the intersection with Cole Avenue.

“I found two more near 760 Elmgrove Ave.

“I traveled down Blackstone Boulevard, but didn’t see anyone else.“

Blur added to photo. Uprise RI has a policy of not publicly displaying hate literature.

North Kingstown Police are investigating a similar flyer dropped there.

Uprise RI has also learned that on the same evening the specific homes of trans leftists were targeted by NSC in another part of Providence. Some of these Flyers are different and appear to be death threats, showing a cartoon Nazi punching a person hanging from a noose.

Blur added to photo. Uprise RI is not publicly displaying hate literature.

Uprise RI reached out to the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Islandwhich is located in the affected East Side neighborhood.

“White supremacists are feeling more emboldened in Rhode Island and more comfortable spreading their hate here,said Adam Greenman, President and CEO. “We have been seeing leafleting throughout the state in recent months, and we continue to be in close contact with law enforcement as these incidents arise.

“The Jewish Alliance works nonstop to fight not just antisemitism, but all forms of hate. We work with schools to make sure they have resources to fight hate, with law enforcement to make sure Jewish institutions remain safe and secure, and we offer security trainings to the Jewish and non-Jewish communities. We also convene elected leaders and the business communities to ensure we have allies in fighting hate. And most importantly, we work throughout our Jewish community to strengthen what makes it wonderful. To bring joy.

“It’s critically important for the larger Rhode Island community to stand with us and send a message that this kind of hate is not welcome here.“