White supremacists leave Flyers in Chatham and Ulster County
CHATHAM — On Sunday and Monday, at least a dozen residents in this Columbia County town discovered white supremacist literature in their yards that appeared to have been deposited by a group calling itself White Lives Matter New York.
The materials — Flyers calling for “activists” in a struggle against “white racism” and one promoting a documentary called “Europa: The Last Battle” — were thrown from cars in sandwich bags weighted down with dry beans, according to residents.