White Station Girls’ Basketball team surprises Frayser students with gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Christmas came early for kindergarten students at Promise Academy Spring Hill Thursday. The students were surprised with gifts from the White Station Middle School Girls’ Basketball team.

This is the 10th year the girls have given back as a team, according to their Coach Celestine Willis.

“For them to be able to have their parents to purchase, or they take money out of their own pockets and to wrap them up and to be able to give, rather than receiving is good,” said Willis.

Each team player bought and wrapped a gift to present to the Promise Hill students, ranging from board games to action figure toys.

The students entered the kindergarten classrooms around 10 am Thursday singing Christmas carols and handing out toys. The teachers allowed the students to open their toys during class with excitement.

The school’s principal said she was grateful the team stopped by.

“Some of my Scholars may not have a Christmas at home,” explained Promise Academy Principal Kimbra McBride. “They may not be able to get the gifts that they want from their parents, but just to get something from a stranger… from someone who thought enough to bring the gifts over… I think it’s going to mean a lot.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.