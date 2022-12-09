White: “Soccer is the least talented sport on earth”

Millions of soccer but also sports fans are stuck in front of their TVs, computers, or mobile devices to follow the World Cup, which is being held in Qatar. But now it seems pretty obvious that the UFC president Dana White is not among them.

The tournament has offered drama, emotion, and lots of upsets till nowbut none of that seems to be the kind of thing White likes.

“I can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth,” the 53-year-old told Reporters in a video that has resurfaced during the tournament. “There’s a reason three-year-olds can play soccer ok? You run around and kick a ball,” he added.

The hockey vs soccer comparison

After that, White compared the size of a rather large soccer goal to the six-by-four feet goal in hockey.

“When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s***ting me right now?” he expressed.

“I say this in every country where you’re playing a game where the net is this big, right, and the score is three to one,“he said to one of the Reporters who told White he wouldn’t probably say that if he was in Brazil.

“Now in hockey, you have guys on skates, right? With Crooked sticks, where they have to hit a Puck into a net that’s the same size as a goalie. That’s a sport where the score should be 3-1,” he added.

Do Americans agree, though?

The USMNT went to Qatar with the objective of getting as far as possible and their main star, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, admitted before the start of the tournament that they would do everything to put soccer in the place where it belongs.

The truth is that the USA recorded a good performance, as they made it to the round of 16although they were eliminated by the Netherlands 3-1.

While White can’t seem to enjoy the action and Talent in the world’s most popular sport, many Americans seem to disagree with his comments.

During their appearance in the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter’s men averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox.

“Soccer has become the most bewildering sport to follow on television,ex-ESPN president John Skipper said.

What a ride. Thank you for your unwavering support, from a grueling Qualifying journey to the Knockout Round here in Qatar. It’s a privilege to represent the United States of America, and we can’t wait to play in front of you all on home soil in 2026.#OnlyForward 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A1Fr1ERKXk — US Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 3, 2022

On social media, White got quite a few replies, as expected, from fans who didn’t agree with his soccer perception.

“Three-year-olds can run around, throw punches and kicks as well.” “Better play American Football, where half of the people are overweight and stand around.” “Get Dana White on a football pitch and let him play one professional game. I just want to see his 17-goal 23-assist debut appearance.These were just some fan reactions on Twitter to White’s comments.