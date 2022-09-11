White Scores, Men’s Soccer Falls at Vermont, 2-1

Next Game: at Northeastern University 9/13/2022 | 6:00 P.M FloFC Sept. 13 (Tue) / 6:00 PM at Northeastern University

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Junior Nick White scored a goal, and first-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made six saves in his Collegiate debut, but Harvard University men’s soccer fell at the University of Vermont, 2-1, on a late goal on Saturday night at Virtue Field.

After the Catamounts (3-1-1) scored the game’s opening goal in the 21stSt minute, the Crimson (2-1-0) Drew level on White’s tally off an assist from junior Willem Ebbinge in the 36th minute before the hosts netted a late game-winner in the 85th minute.

Harvard Highlights

Junior Nick White netted his first goal of the season and the third tally of his career with his goal in the first half. He now has three points on the year on a goal and an assist.

netted his first goal of the season and the third tally of his career with his goal in the first half. He now has three points on the year on a goal and an assist. Junior Willem Ebbinge notched his second assist of the season and his 14th th career assist. He paces the Crimson with six points on the year on two goals and two assists.

notched his second assist of the season and his 14th career assist. He paces the Crimson with six points on the year on two goals and two assists. Making his Collegiate debut, first-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made six saves in the start. They tallied four stops in the second half.

made six saves in the start. They tallied four stops in the second half. Among the Crimson’s field players, junior Nick White and sophomores Kristjan Gunnarsson and Jan Riecke all played the full 90 minutes. White and Riecke have played all 270 minutes on the season.

and sophomores Kristjan Gunnarsson and all played the full 90 minutes. White and Riecke have played all 270 minutes on the season. Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo led the Crimson with three shots.

How It Happened

Vermont’s Max Murray opened the scoring in the 21st St minute, heading a cross from the right side into the back of the net.

minute, heading a cross from the right side into the back of the net. Junior Nick White brought the Crimson level in the 36 th minute. After junior Willem Ebbinge sent in a corner kick from the right side, White ran onto the ball in the goal area, blasting a shot into the goal.

brought the Crimson level in the 36 minute. After junior sent in a corner kick from the right side, White ran onto the ball in the goal area, blasting a shot into the goal. Both teams generated chances in the first half, with Harvard leading in corner kicks (4-3), Vermont holding an edge in shots (7-6), and both sides tallying three shots on goal.

In the second half, first-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil totaled four saves, including diving stops in the 53 rd and 74 th minutes.

totaled four saves, including diving stops in the 53 and 74 minutes. After the Crimson went down to 10 men in the 72nd n.d minute, the visitors defended multiple Vermont opportunities before the hosts broke through in the 85 th minute.

minute, the visitors defended multiple Vermont opportunities before the hosts broke through in the 85 minute. The Catamounts’ Yaniv Bazini netted the game-winning goal at the 84:59 mark, floating a header into the net.

Harvard moved to 6-7-1 all-time vs. Vermont.

Next Up

Harvard plays at Northeastern on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 pm (FloFC) prior to hosting Quinnipiac on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 pm (ESPN+/NESN).