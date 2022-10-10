White Scores Goal, Men’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw with Columbia

Next Game: at Brown University 10/15/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ October 15 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Brown University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior Nick White scored a goal in the fourth minute, and junior Willem Ebbinge provided his team-best sixth assist of the year as Harvard University men’s soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Columbia University on Saturday afternoon at Jordan Field.

Hosting its first Ivy League home match of the season, the Crimson (5-4-2, 0-1-1 Ivy) pulled ahead on White’s goal in the fourth minute before the visiting Lions (1-5-4, 0-0 -2 Ivy) equalized in the 56th minute.

Harvard Highlights

Harvard is now 39-26-6 all-time against Columbia.

How It Happened

Harvard gained an early advantage when junior Nick White stuffed home a goal from a beautiful cross from junior Willem Ebbinge off a corner kick at the 3:21 mark.

stuffed home a goal from a beautiful cross from junior off a corner kick at the 3:21 mark. The defensive effort from Harvard was stout, allowing only three shot attempts in the first half.

Senior goalkeeper Oskar Nilsson made a tremendous diving save, stretching to his right to get a hand on the only Columbia shot to make it on goal in the first half.

made a tremendous diving save, stretching to his right to get a hand on the only Columbia shot to make it on goal in the first half. Senior Martin Vician had a great chance early in the second half, when he corralled a clearance attempt and fired it right back on goal. The Columbia keeper was able to get a hand on it and keep Harvard out of the net.

had a great chance early in the second half, when he corralled a clearance attempt and fired it right back on goal. The Columbia keeper was able to get a hand on it and keep Harvard out of the net. Columbia netted the equalizer at 55:01 as Joao Lima chipped a shot into the goal off an assist from Ryan Yang.

Sophomore Kristján Gunnarsson produced a good look for a go-ahead goal in the 73 rd minute off a great run on the right side of the field. His shot sailed just wide as the score stayed knotted.

minute off a great run on the right side of the field. His shot sailed just wide as the score stayed knotted. Nillson stepped up to make two huge saves in the final five minutes of play to secure the tying result for the Crimson.

Next Up

Harvard plays at Brown University on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, RI