White Named America East Player of the Week; Women’s Basketball visits defending champion UAlbany on Wednesday
BOSTON- Graduate student wing KK White (Indianapolis, In) has been named the America East Player of the Week, the Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. White averaged 17 points on 55% shooting and 5.5 rebounds per game to help lead the UMBC Women’s Basketball team to a pair of victories and its first ever 2-0 start in America East play.
The Retrievers will look to continue its hot start to America East play when it travels to Defending Champion UAlbany for a Wednesday night showdown. Tip-off on ESPN+ is scheduled for 7 pm
Last Time Out:
- Visiting UMBC outscored Vermont, 14-5, to open the fourth quarter and held off the Catamounts, 58-57, in an America East Conference Women’s basketball Clash at Patrick Gym.
- White tied her season high and led all scorers with 18 points, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the floor.
- Classmate forward Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) hauled down a career high 18 rebounds and added 9 points for UMBC.
Scouting UAlbany
- Junior Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points as visiting UAlbany (8-8, 2-0 AE) blew past New Hampshire, 71-46, on Sunday
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne followed with 10 points while adding a team-high two steals.
- Contributing in all aspects of the court, Freya Werth tied Hahne with two steals while adding seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block.
- Senior Grace Heeps led UAlbany with four assists and senior Fatima Lee tallied a team-high six rebounds.
- Senior Helene Haegerstrand scored seven points to tally 1000 career points.
- As a team, the Great Danes grabbed 12 of their 29 three-point attempts (41.4%) with 50% accuracy in the first and fourth quarters.
- In the first quarter alone, UAlbany scored 8-15 field goals, notching a 53.3 field goal percentage.
Series History
- UAlbany leads the all-time series, 26-14, and has won the last two meetings, sweeping the season series last season.
- The last Retrievers win in the series was 12/20/20 when they beat the Great Danes, 61-52, at The Peake
- In the last matchup, the UMBC Women’s basketball team put up a scrappy defensive effort, but fell, 51-41, to UAlbany at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on 2/2/22.
- The Retrievers recorded a season-high 13 steals and scored 11 points off UAlbany’s 16 turnovers.
- Keelah Dixon (Boston, Mass.) continued her solid scoring, recording a game-high 16 points. She was coming off a 17-point effort versus Binghamton on Saturday and scored in double figures for the sixth time on the season.
- UAlbany had scored 69 against UMBC a month earlier in a 69-40 win in New York.