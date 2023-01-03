White Named America East Player of the Week; Women’s Basketball visits defending champion UAlbany on Wednesday

BOSTON- Graduate student wing KK White (Indianapolis, In) has been named the America East Player of the Week, the Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. White averaged 17 points on 55% shooting and 5.5 rebounds per game to help lead the UMBC Women’s Basketball team to a pair of victories and its first ever 2-0 start in America East play.

The Retrievers will look to continue its hot start to America East play when it travels to Defending Champion UAlbany for a Wednesday night showdown. Tip-off on ESPN+ is scheduled for 7 pm

Last Time Out:

Visiting UMBC outscored Vermont, 14-5, to open the fourth quarter and held off the Catamounts, 58-57, in an America East Conference Women’s basketball Clash at Patrick Gym.

White tied her season high and led all scorers with 18 points, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the floor.

Classmate forward Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) hauled down a career high 18 rebounds and added 9 points for UMBC.

Scouting UAlbany

Graduate student Ellen Hahne followed with 10 points while adding a team-high two steals.

Contributing in all aspects of the court, Freya Werth tied Hahne with two steals while adding seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Senior Grace Heeps led UAlbany with four assists and senior Fatima Lee tallied a team-high six rebounds.

Senior Helene Haegerstrand scored seven points to tally 1000 career points.

scored seven points to tally 1000 career points. As a team, the Great Danes grabbed 12 of their 29 three-point attempts (41.4%) with 50% accuracy in the first and fourth quarters.

In the first quarter alone, UAlbany scored 8-15 field goals, notching a 53.3 field goal percentage.

Series History