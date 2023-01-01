‘White Christmas’ the best-ever Christmas movie















To the best of my knowledge:

● Kindness should not be seasonal.

● It’s the holidays and poking fun at Cubs fans for all that off-season hope just ain’t right. OK, that’s a lie, poking fun of Cubs fans takes no holiday in my world.

● Who knew “Patagonia” meant $55 for a T-shirt and $99 for sweatpants? What a hustle.

● I can’t cook, but I can wear a towel over my shoulder like a real chef with the best of them.

● There is no such thing as gourmet. It’s made up so you can get soaked at the register.

● My goal for 2023 is to do one load of laundry without washing a bill of various denominations, a tube of Carmex and/or paper towel or tissue. Just one.

● I am the world’s biggest city service complainer, but the work local crews did as we turned into Frostbite Falls last week was off-the-charts amazing. Also, this is where the compliments stop.

● Funny how Captain Combover, age 76, pokes fun at the old guy in the White House who is just four years his senior. Please Mike Pence or Ron DeSantis, make this Nightmare go away.

● A Rookie mistake is defined by the new-to-the-neighborhood superdad missing garbage pickup the Thursday before Christmas.

● White Christmas is still the best Christmas movie ever created. And yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

● As a longtime professional reveler, New Year’s Eve remains an Amateur night.

● Rock Island’s Nest Cafe is a special place doing great work.

● “Being a beacon of light is exhausting.” (A Buddy to another Buddy — sarcastically — over coffee).

● Covering the entire welcome-home-college student food cycle is exhausting. Finding time for Whitey’s, Adolph’s Tacos, Alfano’s Pizza, Tony’s Pizza, Quad City Pizza’s fried chicken and Jim’s Rib Haven, was hard work. My apologies to the folks at Frank’s Pizza, I’m en route. I have set my scale back 10 pounds.

● I already broke six New Year’s resolutions I thought about making.

● My new Hero is the mullet-sporting guy who runs out and gets the tee — after kickoffs — for the University of Houston Football team. It read “Hawk’ on the back of his hoodie. If the world attacked each day with Hawk’s vim and vigor, life would be amazing. Dude was Inspiring.

● Southwest Airlines just canceled 2023.

● I am a fan of country music. There, I said it. Let the belittling begin.

● You know it’s a tough year when Santa looks younger than you.

● Church choirs are underrated and underappreciated. I’m just sayin’.

● We ask too much of cauliflower.

● I have reached the age where I believe every car has its brights.

● Chex Mix is ​​not a gift, it’s a snack. Old Town Bakery sugar cookies are a gift.

● Chick–fil-A’s Christmas light display is Clark Griswold-like awesome.

● When you are right no one remembers. When you are wrong, no one forgets.

● The day will come when I won’t struggle with the plastic top on a container of cottage cheese or the cap on Worcestershire sauce. I hope so.

● No one cares what the plural of Cheez-its are.

● My wife can tell me exactly where to look for something in her purse or briefcase and no matter what I am bringing her the briefcase and/or the purse.

● Soccer is still organized kickball in my world, but the World Cup penalty kick thingy was cool.