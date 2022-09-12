Whiskers unveils Inaugural autumn-winter golf sock collection

(DELRAY BEACH, Fla.) – Propelled by the success of its premium golf-specific shoelaces, Whiskers has unveiled its Inaugural autumn-winter golf sock collection for men and women.

There are 12 golf sock styles – four solids, eight patterns – which match the most popular Whiskers’ lace colors. They are available in six- and seven-inch heights to Nestle comfortably under pants, warming feet, ankles and legs in cooler golf weather. Solids are white, black, red and navy. Patterns attractively showcase thin stripes while others feature wide panels neatly alternating colors.

Independent testing among Golfers validate Whiskers socks are designed and constructed with advanced technology and golfers’ performances in mind:

A perfect amount of compression for feet and legs of all sizes for snug fits, so socks neither slip nor move around.

Vented mesh on the top of the foot allows hot air to escape for optimal breathability.

Thin materials combining nylon, Lycra and polyester from recycled plastic bottles promote Ultimate comfort without sacrificing durability.

Minimal toe and heel seams eliminate bumpy and rubbing annoyances.

“Whiskers’ R&D team is obsessed with creating socks based on foot anatomy and mechanics of the golf swing,” says Kyle Groth, CEO of Whiskers. “This convergence means Golfers wearing Whiskers socks experience an absence of discomfort, not an impediment to better scores.”

The fabrics and styles of Whiskers golf socks transcend the course with Ultimate comfort and good looks at the office, home, gym and other casual-dress settings.

The golf sock development was led by Mike Gossett, Whiskers Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer with decades of footwear and related accessories creations for Nike and Crocs. Whiskers’ anklets and no-show socks are scheduled for its upcoming spring-summer collection. All products are made in the USA and each pair is $17.99.

In late 2021, Whiskers launched its premium golf-specific shoelaces, sold a la carte, for men and women. Immediately, online and pro shop sales were robust. PGA and LPGA Tour players, including major winners and Ryder Cup team members, dress up their shoes with Whiskers laces weekly. Golf courses, country clubs and resorts include Whiskers laces as gifts for tournament and outing participation as well as member appreciation campaigns.

“Introducing socks is a natural progression for our company,” says Groth. “We are meticulous about quality, performance and fashion, paving the way for Whiskers owning the entire foot ecosystem.”

Golfers match Whiskers laces – and now Whiskers socks – with colors and patterns of their shirts, hats, belts and shoes. Re-lacing often takes less than three minutes and fits seamlessly into FootJoy, adidas, ECCO, Nike and other golf shoe brands. Laces are crafted with ultra-durable poly-nylon tech weave and high-grade aglets, and come in more than 70 colors and multiple styles, shapes and lengths.

In addition to golf laces, Whiskers designs and manufactures laces specifically for dress and casual shoes, sneakers and boots. The company is re-imagining a category long overlooked for decades yet is now an essential part of premium wardrobes. Personalizing and sprucing up shoes in fashionable and fun ways mirror today’s “individualism” frenzy.

About Whiskers

Founded in 2018 and based in Delray Beach, Florida, Whiskers designs, manufactures and sells premium, Bespoke and on-trend shoelaces a la carte. Led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans of Nike and Crocs, the company rallies off a growing behavior of self-expression, color pops and Made-in-the-USA preference. Disrupting the status quo of ordinary shoelaces at regular shops, drug stores, supermarkets and in new shoes, Whiskers boasts more than 70 colors and patterns for men’s and women’s sneakers, casual and dress shoes, boots and golf shoes. Made of ultra-durable poly-nylon weave with an appropriate amount of stretch, high-grade eyelets withstand tough conditions and are slim wrapped to fit skinny eyelets. Retailers and online shoppers find Whiskers’ upscale, eye-catching packaging of colorful laces on sustainable, wooden spools extremely attractive. Whiskers is affordable luxury at $15 for one pair, $40 for a set of three and $60 for a set of five. The company also manufactures socks in colors and designs matching the laces.

Information: www.whiskerslaces.com, www.whiskersgolf.com, [email protected], 561-665-7493.

