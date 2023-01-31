Whiskers: Golf shoelaces mirror ‘Pantone Color of the Year’

(DELRAY BEACH, Fla.) – Whiskers is again flexing fashion-accessory muscle with its golf shoelaces now available in shades of Viva Magenta, the official “2023 Pantone Color of the Year.”

Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious, strongest and brightest red-shade dyes the world has known. Descriptions of Viva Magenta include brave, fearless, pulsating, exuberant, joyous, optimistic, celebratory and self-empowering, according to the Pantone Color Institute.

In addition to golf, Whiskers laces in Viva Magenta shades are available in lengths and shapes specific to dress and casual shoes, sneakers and boots.

“Wearing Whiskers laces is a subtle, stylish and fun way to express your personality,” says Kyle Groth, CEO of Whiskers. “Our design team is ahead of fashion-forward Curves with our laces matching popular colors, like Viva Magenta, of tops, bottoms, belts and shoes.”

Whiskers was also on the cutting edge of color Popularity with its laces in shades of Very Peri, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year that melds qualities of the blue family with violet-red undertones.

Since its debut in golf in late 2020, Whiskers has captured the inner fashionistas of men and women players across America. Online, pro shop and tournant gift sales golf-specific laces in 2022 surpassed 2021 by more than 500%.

Top Sellers were blue-red, pink-navy, garnet-navy, black-red and blue-berry, all of which were extremely popular in shoes of PGA and LPGA Tour players as well as Amateur golfers. The next five were red-navy, navy-light blue, garnet-navy, light blue-black and pink-navy.

Part of Whiskers’ meteoric rise in becoming a staple on golfers’ feet is the brand’s rapid adoption on the PGA, LPGA and Korn Ferry tours. During any given tournament, up to 75 players, including major winners, Ryder Cup players and superstars of all ages, sport Whiskers laces. More than 15,000 Tour rounds were played in Whiskers laces in 2022, including winners and a host of Top 10 finishers.

Golfers match Whiskers colors and patterns to their shirts, hats, belts and shoes, and re-lacing typically takes less than three minutes. The Made-in-the-USA laces are fit for classic shoes like FootJoy and Athletic Styles from adidas, ECCO, Nike and other brands.

Whiskers designs and manufactures more than 70 solid colors and patterns for golf shoes. Coordinated in style and color with on-trend footwear and apparel brands, laces are crafted with ultra-durable poly-nylon tech weave and high-grade aglets, and come in multiple styles, shapes and lengths.

About Whiskers

Founded in 2018 and based in Delray Beach, Florida, Whiskers designs, manufactures and sells premium, Bespoke and on-trend shoelaces a la carte. The company, led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans of Nike and Crocs, is rallying off a growing behavior of self-expression, color pops and Made-in-the-USA preference. Disrupting the status quo of ordinary shoelaces at regular shops, drug stores, supermarkets and in new shoes, Whiskers boasts more than 70 colors and patterns for men’s and women’s sneakers, casual and dress shoes, boots and golf shoes. Made of ultra-durable poly-nylon weave with an appropriate amount of stretch, high-grade eyelets withstand tough conditions and are slim wrapped to fit skinny eyelets. Retailers and online shoppers find Whiskers’ upscale, eye-catching packaging of colorful laces on sustainable, wooden spools extremely attractive. At $15 for one pair, $40 for a set of three and $60 for a set of five, Whiskers is affordable luxury. The company also manufactures socks in colors and designs matching the laces.

Information: www.whiskerslaces.com , www.whiskersgolf.com , [email protected] 561-665-7493.