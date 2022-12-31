While You Were Asleep: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, Benzema scores brace, Liverpool beat Leicester City

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo Departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or Winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal Captain could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

The Saudi Pro League club announced his arrival in a tweet saying: “The world’s Greatest athlete officially signed for Al-Nassr.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our Nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

Benzema stars for Real Madrid

Striker Karim Benzema sent Real Madrid top of La Liga with a second-half brace against Real Valladolid.

Ballon d’Or Winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start, and had a big impact.

Real were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute for handball by Javi Sanchez. The decision sent the home team into a frenzy and Leon was sent off for dissent. Benzema converted with ease.

The unmarked Benzema then doubled Real’s lead in the 89th with a well-placed shot from inside the box after an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

Real have 38 points ahead of second-placed Barca, who host Espanyol on Saturday.

Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League Clash at Anfield on Friday.

The Belgian center back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equalizer, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.

They became just the fourth player to score two own goals in the same game in the Premier League.

It’s now four successive league victories for Liverpool for the first time since April, which has moved the team within two points of fourth-place Tottenham. Leicester has now lost back-to-back games after the World Cup break and remains just four points above the relegation zone.