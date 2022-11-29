While You Were Asleep: It could have been Ronaldo’s goal says Fernandez, Juventus board resigned, South Korea Assistant Coach Costa believes Ghana loss unfair

Bruno Fernandez claims the goal which was awarded to him in the 2-0 win over Uruguay at Lusail in Qatar could have easily been Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal.

The Portuguese midfielder’s cross sailed over Ronaldo’s iconic leap into the Uruguay net in the 54th minute which opened the scoring. Ronaldo started his celebration by claiming the goal, however, in the stadium it was declared that Fernandez was the scorer.

Fernandez later doubled the lead with a penalty right at the end in injury time.

“The feeling I had was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him,” Fernandes said after the game. “What matters is that we’re going through to the next round after playing a very tough opponent” He added.

The board of Juventus, chaired by Agnelli Resigned

The board of Juventus, chaired by Andrea Agnelli Resigned on Monday. The decision comes after the scrutiny of Juve’s financial statements by the prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent times.

Juve has been alleged of false accounting and market manipulation, however, the company kept denying any wrongdoing.

Juventus declared the board had a discussion about it and it would be ideal if the new board could deal with it.

Andrea Agnelli has been appointed as chair in 2010. The club has been struggling at the time after the mid-2000s match-fixing scandal. During his tenure, Juventus won nine Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

South Korea Assistant Coach Costa believes the defeat to Ghana was unfair

South Korea Assistant Coach Sergio Costa believes the 3-2 defeat to Ghana at Al Rayyan in Qatar on Monday was an unfair result for his side.

Costa after the game in the post-match press conference said “In the first 25 minutes, we were able to control the game with ball possession which was very good. We made good passes and fulfilled our strategy for the match. After the first goal, things changed until the end of the first half,”

“At that moment, we lost control. The second half was totally different, we had control, ball possession and created opportunities to score.” They added.

They then went on to say “The result is totally unfair. Not even a tie would have been fair. We clearly deserved a win… count on us for the next match.”

South Korea will meet Portugal in the final group game in a must-win clash.