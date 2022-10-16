While You Were Asleep: Griezmann nets his 100th goal for Atletico, Reece James set to miss World Cup, Juventus beat Torino in Serie A Derby

A week after his transfer from Barcelona, ​​with no restriction on the playing minutes, Antoine Griezmann was back in his elements as he helped Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao by 1-0 in La Liga.

Griezmann played the full 90 minutes for just the third time this season.

Griezmann was set up by Alvaro Morata in the 47th minute. The Spain striker passed back for his unmarked teammate to slot in the winner.

Atlético now have 19 points from nine games. The loss was just the second for Bilbao, which slipped to fourth place, since Ernesto Valverde returned for his third stint in charge. Leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, both on 22 points, face each other in the Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Reece James’ knee injury

Chelsea have confirmed that wing-back Reece James will miss eight weeks after his knee injury suffered against AC Milan, and he is all set to be ruled out of the Qatar World Cup.

The race against time is on… But we won’t give up. — Reece James (@ReeceJames) October 15, 2022

However, the 22-year-old is optimistic of his return as he tweeted: “The race against time is on… But we won’t give up.”

The right-back was taken off in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win against AC Milan in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday.

An injury update on Reece James. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 15, 2022

No date has been put on James’ potential return but with the World Cup starting next month, he has presented the latest concern for England manager Gareth Southgate, who saw another right back in Kyle Walker, undergo groin surgery last week.

Serie A: Juventus beat Torino 1-0

Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A.

There were few clear goal-scoring opportunities in the derby. Juventus had a triple chance shortly before Halftime, but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic parried Vlahovic, then Manuel Locatelli on the rebound, and Adrien Rabiot from a distance.

Juventus broke the deadlock in the 74th when a corner was floated in from the right and flicked on by Danilo for Vlahović to turn in at the back post.

The pressure was on for Juventus and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.