While LIV golf tourney labeled as Bolton, Lancaster part of the action

Clarification: RFK Community Alliance in Lancaster says it will not take any funding from the LIV Golf tour, which comes to Bolton next week, or from LIV’s Charity arm. An earlier version of this article quoted a town official saying the organization would receive a donation.

LANCASTER – The LIV Golf Invitational may be scheduled for The International Golf Club, in Bolton, but some of the play – and all of the Spectator parking – will be in Lancaster.

The Par 5 Group and LIV Golf Invitational series will conduct its fourth tournament of its season in Bolton from Sept. 2 to 4. The series has caused controversy across the globe because it is backed by Saudi Arabia and because the players participating have been barred from participating in PGA tournaments.

Selectman Steve Kerrigan, at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday night, said he was “not thrilled” the tournament is taking place. They said there was going to be “too much impact” on Lancaster.

Six of the holes Golfers will play are either partially or entirely located in Lancaster.

The parking will be at the Lancaster Fairgrounds on Seven Bridge Road (Route 117). Parking has been limited to 5,500 spectators, according to Lancaster Police Chief Everett Moody, who anticipates 2,000 cars daily. Shuttle buses will transport spectators to The International.

Moody said people will arrive at the parking lot as early as 9 am for the tournament starting time in the early afternoon, and will depart as late as 10 pm following music and live entertainment after each day of the three-day golfing event. Moody and Fire Chief Mike Hanson said there would be a lot of cars leaving around 7 or 8 pm

“This would be comparable to a Friday or Sunday Bolton Fair event,” said Moody, who “expects some traffic delays but, with weekend traffic, it will be manageable.” although Hanson added that other events also going on in the area – like soccer tournaments and car shows – could complicate things.

Lancaster Police and Fire will have help on the route with a Massachusetts State Police detail.

Hanson said there would be one aircraft and one parachuter available in emergencies and fire/EMT personnel would be on the golf course during the event, at LIV expense.

Still, Hanson said there was a lot of risk to Lancaster.

Protests and demonstrations are predicted due to LIV being funded by Saudi-Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. There is controversy over the Saudi Royal Family’s involvement.

They have an “unsavory reputation,” said Resident George Franz during public comments at the Select Board meeting, and said, “public safety is paramount.”

There will be a “free speech zone” across from the shuttle pick-up for protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights. Although it’s three miles away from the tournament site, Kerrigan said it will be within sight and sound of everyone attending because they all have to go through the security checkpoint.

“Short of permitting everything, protesters have to be allowed,” Kerrigan said. He added that with the civil rights violations of the Saudis, it “pains” him that Lancaster is involved with LIV.

The shuttle buses will transport people from parking to The International, and back. There will be no through traffic on Ballville Road, in Bolton, for anyone but residents, no parking for the tournament anywhere else and no one can attend by walking or riding a bike.

Security measures will be in place before spectators can embark on a bus, the Chiefs said. Private security Hired by LIV will use wand detectors and surveillance cameras in addition to the Lancaster Police, State Police and K9 units.

The bus route will have State Police details at the intersections to keep traffic moving to minimize delays, with no parking signs and additional restrictions on the route.

“The situation is a microcosm of Resident issues,” said Selectman Jason Allison, adding the town was “impacted by traffic with no benefits,” unlike Bolton, and he said he fears for the future.

Selectman Alix Turner said the impact should be “mitigated and compensated” so Lancaster could reap some benefits, similar to Bolton.

Town Administrator Kate Hodges did send LIV a letter about their lack of working with the town. However, she said there were “conflicting stories” about Bolton getting a financial benefit, with some officials saying that only Civic and nonprofit groups in Bolton were getting donations.

Additional pre-planning by the fire and police chiefs have been various public safety meetings, Intelligence Briefings and walk-throughs with their public safety partners. Meetings continue on a weekly basis throughout the event.

They have also created “an extensive emergency action guide” with a “step-by-step process for all foreseen concerns,” officials said.

Moody said Lancaster Residents can reach out to him directly with any questions.