While LIV golf tourney labeled as Bolton, Lancaster part of the action

While LIV golf tourney labeled as Bolton, Lancaster part of the action

Clarification: RFK Community Alliance in Lancaster says it will not take any funding from the LIV Golf tour, which comes to Bolton next week, or from LIV’s Charity arm. An earlier version of this article quoted a town official saying the organization would receive a donation.

LANCASTER – The LIV Golf Invitational may be scheduled for The International Golf Club, in Bolton, but some of the play – and all of the Spectator parking – will be in Lancaster.

The Par 5 Group and LIV Golf Invitational series will conduct its fourth tournament of its season in Bolton from Sept. 2 to 4. The series has caused controversy across the globe because it is backed by Saudi Arabia and because the players participating have been barred from participating in PGA tournaments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button