While Cristiano earns 200 million a year, the millions Gareth Bale would earn playing golf

While Cristiano earns 200 million a year, what Gareth Bale would earn playing golf

January 24, 2023, 19:00 hs

Gareth Bale, Legend of Welsh soccer and Real Madrid, confirmed his retirement from soccer a few weeks ago, after finishing the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Now, the Welshman confirmed on social networks that he will participate in the PGA Tour competition, a prestigious golf tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United and European football to play in Saudi Arabia, for Al Nassr, and the Portuguese signed the most Millionaire contract in the history of all sports, as they will pay him around 200 million euros a year, and he signed for four years.

The comparison between those who were once teammates at Real Madrid is inevitable, as it is curious to know how much Bale will win after hanging up his boots. Although the player’s personal sponsorships are private and the figure he will win is not yet known, there is a million-dollar prize that Bale will opt for.

How much can Bale earn in the PGA Tour competition?

The golf tournament is one of the most prestigious there is, and Gareth Bale has a high level of golf. As reported by The Mirror, the final prize of the tournament is about 9 million dollars, and that’s what Gareth Bale will opt for, now that he does not receive a salary from any club.