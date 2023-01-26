While Benzema did not score, Rodrygo’s new nickname after his great goal against Atlético

Rodrygo vs Atletico de Madrid

January 26, 2023, 15:59 hs

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid met in a Duel corresponding to the Copa del Rey in its quarter-final stage. A Madrid Derby surrounded by controversy after the acts carried out hours before by the Ultras of the colchonero team, who hung a doll of Vinicius on a bridge, in a regrettable racist act towards the Brazilian.

Now, a first half where Real Madrid was not superior to its Rival and ended up falling on the scoreboard after a goal by Morata in the 18th minute. However, in the second half, with a game almost 10 minutes to go, Brazilian Rodrygo pulled off a Spectacular play and beat Oblak to score the equalizer.

The goal caused a furor on social networks due to the fact that it was a play in the style of a star player. The Brazilian went through the entire Atletico Madrid defense and scored in a Spectacular way against Jan Oblak to score the equalizer in the Madrid Derby of Copa del Rey.

What is Rodrygo’s nickname?

Through social networks, different members of the Real Madrid community began to nickname Rodrygo as ‘Rodrygo Nazario’ in reference to Real Madrid and Brazilian soccer Legend Ronaldo Nazario, who scored goals similar to the one the player scored against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.