Which USWNT star will win? – JWS

Five of the United States’ best players were nominated for this year’s award, including last year’s winner, Lindsay Horan. Others receiving Nods are Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith.

The Player of the Year Nominees are set for US Soccer.

Nominees for Young Player of the Year were also announced, with Onyeka Gamero, Jaedyn Shaw, Alyssa Thompson, Riley Jackson and Olivia Moultrie all receiving nods.

It’s Lavelle’s second consecutive nomination after starting in 15 of 16 games for the USWNT this year. She recorded a career-high six assists, which was good for second on the team. She’s joined by Morgan, who earns a seventh career Nomination and first since 2019.

Both Pugh and Smith had standout years for the USWNT. Pugh had a career-high seven goals for the USWNT this year as well as a team-leading seven assists that also tied her career high. Smith, meanwhile, recorded a team-high 11 goals – the most of her career. She is the youngest player to lead the USWNT in scoring since Mia Hamm did so at 21 years old in 1993.

It’s yet another nod to add to her cabinet, as Smith also became the youngest MVP in NWSL history and earned NWSL Finals MVP en route to winning the title with the Thorns.