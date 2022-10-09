Which UK destinations inspired gothic literature greats?

5. Twickenham, London

The inspiration for: Horace Walpole’s The Castle of Otranto

Among the Suburban Victorian and Edwardian Terraces in London’s well-heeled Twickenham is one aristocratic pile that stands out from the rest. Strawberry House is the stuff of menacing fairytales; an eccentric gothic revival villa with an array of battlements, turrets and gothic pinnacles painted in brilliant white.

It was built in the 18th century by Horace Walpole, the author of The Castle of Otranto — a lurid melodrama that’s believed to have kickstarted the gothic literature trend. The story goes that the Writer conceived of the novel while dreaming one night at his medieval-inspired house, which he fondly called his ‘little gothic castle’.

Walpole was an avid art collector and appreciator of ornamental objects. Inside the walls of this unusual home you’ll find his playful style in full glory, with flamboyant fireplaces, gilded ceilings and a fine selection of 16th- and 17th-century painted glass windows. £12.50 for adults, under 16’s go free.

6. Whitby, North Yorkshire

The inspiration for: Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Legend has it that Bram Stoker began writing Dracula on a visit to the fishing town of Whitby in 1890. Inspired by the view of a Shipwreck from his West Cliff guest house, Stoker plotted that his fictional vampire would take a vessel from Transylvania to England, only to find himself marooned on the atmospheric Yorkshire coast.

You can follow the exact route taken by Dracula as he flees the wreckage by running up the famous ‘199 steps’ that lead to the Graveyard in St Mary’s Church and the imposing ruins of Whitby Abbey. Destroyed in 1540 by order of Henry VIII, the Abbey is a hunting husk of a 13th-century Monastery that would have already been in gothic ruin by the time Stoker laid eyes on it.

Naturally, it’s an even more eerie sight at night, so take a guided evening walk through the town’s narrow alleyways to the spotlit ruins, where you can hear passages read from the book while bats periodically swoop through the abbey’s arches. £7 adults, £4 children under 12.

