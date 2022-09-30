Which teams will be the surprises of the NBA season?

The 2022/23 NBA season is getting closer and teams are starting to finalize the details of their squads and their approaches.

After a post-season full of trades, where teams tried to reinforce their rosters in the best possible way, there are certain teams that have done an excellent job. They have the talent and the names to surpass what was achieved last year, and even exceed the expectations of the fans.

One of the key points of this season will be the return of many players from injuries, who last season could not get regular playing time, or even did not play a single minute on the court. Such was the case for Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmonswho did not play any minutes on the court, and others such as Damien Lillard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamsonwhose injuries limited their playing time by a large percentage.

1. Memphis Grizzlies

The first surprise package is a team that is not due to any returning players from injuries, and that has not made big moves in the free agent market. It is a franchise that for years focused on building a team of young players full of talent and potential.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, led by Ja Morant, are the young players who have been developing their game tremendously and each season they are looking more mature and capable of winning tough games. With the help of the experienced Steven Adams and Danny Green, plus young players who do not have as much prominence, but are Diamonds in the rough, the Grizzlies can have a very solid season and compete for the title.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have a pending task, which is to compete and be a contender for the ring – that was the idea of ​​the management when bringing in stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the franchise, to bring the first Championship title in the history of the Clippers.

This season, the team has acquired the services of Jhon Wall, with whom they intend to find the third key piece on the road to the ring. Leonard returns this season after missing all of last season, to a team that, without him, did not underperform.

The Clippers roster is full of talented, secondary players who can contribute immensely in their quest for Glory and this season may be when they begin to prove whether or not the team is built to win.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have lived countless seasons full of hopes. The team with Jimmy Buttler was the one that came closest to being champions. Since then, the franchise has undergone some changes, with the arrival of Doc Rivers to the coaching staff and Daryl Morey as its president of operations. Now they have James Harden as their second star, Tyrese Maxey as their young star and Joel Embiid is the one who carries the hope of all Philadelphia on his shoulders.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota’s management has decided to go in a completely opposite direction to the way NBA basketball is going. Playing with two pivots, two players of great size, with great defense, but above all slow. A risky bet, but above all it is designed to create the most solid defense in the league, protecting the paint and making 24-second positions, controlling the tempo and rhythm of the game in their favor.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

The fifth and last team of this ranking, is one that welcomes the return of its star, Zion Williamson, who was selected with the first pick of the 2019 draft. Last season he was injured for almost the whole season, but he has already recovered from his surgery and with the presence of CJ McCollum in the team, they can achieve great things – everything will depend on how much Zion’s game evolves.