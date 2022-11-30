Which teams did Bojan Bogdanovic play for before coming to the NBA? All you need to know

Thirty-three-year-old Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been having a career year during his first season with the Detroit Pistons. Bogdanovic is averaging a career-best 20.3 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 49.8% and 39.7% from three.

This season marks Bogdanovic’s ninth in the NBA. However, he also had a lot of experience overseas before deciding to transition to the NBA. So on that note, here are all the teams that Bojan Bogdanovic played for prior to his NBA career.

Bojan Bogdanovic was born in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1989. In 2004 he started his professional basketball career with his hometown team Zrinjski Mostar during the 2004-2005 season. Bogdanovic played one season with the team before signing in Spain on a five-year deal with Real Madrid in 2005.

However, Bogdanovic was later allowed to play one more season for Zrinjski Mostar during the 2005–2006 season while under contract with Real Madrid.

In the following two years, during the 2006–2007 and 2007–2008 seasons, Bogdanovic played for Real Madrid’s junior team, Real Madrid B.

In 2008, Bogdanovic was allowed to play for then-CB Murcia in Spain during the 2008–2009 season, while still under contract with Real Madrid. He later rejoined Real Madrid B partway through the season in January 2009. Following the 2008-2009 season, Bogdanovic parted ways with Real Madrid for good.

In August 2009, Bogdanovic signed a four-year deal with Cibona Zagreb in Croatia. However, he only played two years with the team in the 2009-2010 season and the 2010-2011 season. After the 2010-2011 season, Bogdanovic parted ways with Cibona Zagreb.

In June 2011, Bogdanovic signed a multi-year contract with Fenerbahce Ulker in Turkey. Shortly after signing, Bogdanovic was selected 31st in the 2011 NBA Draft by Miami. He was immediately traded to Minnesota and then again to the then-New Jersey Nets on draft night.

However, Bogdanovic still remained overseas after being drafted. He played three seasons with Fenerbahce Ulker from 2011 to 2014 before signing a three-year, $10 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets in July 2014.

For more on Bogdanovic’s professional basketball career prior to the NBA, click here.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s NBA career so far