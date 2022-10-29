Which teams are NBA players most excited to face this season?

With big names changing teams across the league this offseason, Yahoo Sports asked players around the association to share the matchups they’re most looking forward to this season.

DERRICK WHITE: Be cool to compete against Donovan Mitchell with Cleveland this year.

KEVIN DURANT: Cleveland Cavaliers.

TRAE YOUNG: Adding Donovan brings another All-Star-type player over to the East.

WESLEY MATTHEWS: Cleveland with Donovan Mitchell going over there, I think they were already an intriguing team, they were already a team on the rise, and obviously, he’s an All-Star and a great player. So, yeah, adding him to the roster I think will make for good battles.

JAREN JACKSON JR: I’ll say Cleveland because they have Donovan now. You know, happy for him, but let’s go. Let’s lace up.

GRANT WILLIAMS: Honestly, I’m most looking forward to Cleveland. Either Cleveland or LA, because LA fully healthy, that’s going to be a Talented team.

JALEN JOHNSON: I’d say the Clippers. You know, John Wall coming back from his injury. He’s been out for a while, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

JIMMY BUTLER: The player I always want to go up against is Goran Dragic because that’s my– that’s my guy. We’ve been in the trenches together, but then I got a close second on my list, man. PJ Tucker. Just want to let you know, it’s not personal. It is personal, but it’s not personal, but it is personal.

TREY LYLES: I’d say a player that I’m looking forward to playing against this year is probably Rudy.

IVICA ZUBAC: Probably Rudy.

NICOLAS BATUM: Rudy Gobert.

IVICA ZUBAC: He’s on a new team with Minnesota. I’m wondering how– you know, it’s going to be interesting to see how that’s going to work, so I’m excited to play Minnesota.

NICOLAS BATUM: You know, we’re close, we’re friends, so we’re like brothers, so I’m excited to see this new challenge, new chapter of his life.

REGGIE JACKSON: Player on a new team I’m looking forward to beating is honestly– we only play him twice– but it’s Ben Simmons.

REGGIE JACKSON: I can’t wait to see what that line looks like. I think it’ll be exciting to see how they mesh and it’ll be exciting to play that team, and we’re tested every time we’re playing them and it’s always a fun match-up.

BEN SIMMONS: I’m looking forward to playing everybody, honestly. Definitely the Bucks, you know? You want to play one of those top teams in the East is the Bucks.

ZACH LAVINE: I’m actually really excited to compete against my good friend, Dejounte Murray, in Atlanta. You know, I think it’s going to be a great situation for him going to play with Trae Young, but, you know, I grew up with Dejounte and we’re really close, so I think it’s going to be fun to be able to compete with him a couple of times more than a year.

BRADLEY BEAL: Everybody, man. I would say the East as a whole because the East has gotten so much better. From the deadline, the crazy trade that was happening with Philly and Brooklyn with James now in Philly, Brooklyn having Ben Simmons healthy this year, that’ll be a difference maker. Boston making the moves. They got to get Brogdon and all their pieces up there. It’ll be crazy. Cleveland just got Donovan Mitchell, so the East is wide open. You still got Chicago still making noise and so many teams. Milwaukee’s still at the top of the chain. Just going to have our hands full, you know? The East is loaded. The East is loaded, so I would say everybody, man. Everybody’s on the list.