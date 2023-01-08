Which state has the lowest average Handicap Index among all its golfers? The answer will surprise you Golf News and Tour Information

Meanwhile, there’s still no Florida, California or Arizona. So where are they? Arizona, as it turns out, ranks 28th with a 16.3 average Handicap Index among all the state’s golfers, with California ranking 39th (16.8) and Florida coming in at 48th (19.0). Mind you, there are reasonable explanations for why these three states would rank so low. All three have among the biggest golf populations, meaning while they might have more single-digit handicappers, they’ll have more high handicappers as well, weighing down the average. Florida, with its large number of retirees, particularly gets hurt by the law of averages.