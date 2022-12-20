Which soccer team does Dansby Swanson’s wife Mallory Pugh play for?

Dansby Swanson was the last truly high-profile free agent of the 2022 offseason. His recent signing with the Chicago Cubs for a $177 million contract over seven years is likely to be the last blockbuster signing of the season.

Swanson spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves up to the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Across 7 years playing shortstop for the Braves, Swanson has hit 102 home runs and 411 RBIs, along with a batting average of .255.

Dansby Swanson is a native of Georgia who went to college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, although he was drafted straight out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Swanson is engaged to Mallory Pugh, a player for the US Women’s National Soccer Team. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Pugh became the youngest woman ever to score when she potted a goal against Colombia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

While she is not appearing for her country on the world stage, Pugh plays for a club at home in the United States. As of 2022, she is playing for the Chicago Red Stars of the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPS).

With 25 home runs and 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove, and his first All-Star appearance in 2022, Swanson certainly padded his resume for free agency. Eventually, the Chicago Cubs picked him up, ending his tenure with the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson met Pugh through former teammate Jace Peterson. Peterson played for the Braves from 2015 to 2017 and is married to Mallory’s sister. The two began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement shortly after Swanson’s 2021 World Series win.

On December 10th, 2022, the pair married in a ceremony filled with family and friends. Undoubtedly, they are both looking forward to playing in Chicago together.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson make quite the Athletic couple

The couple have both achieved so much in their respective fields of play. Swanson has found a contract that suits them, and will most likely keep in mind that both he and Pugh are at the pinnacle of their careers.



