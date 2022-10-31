Which players are available? Which teams are buying, selling?

Commanders CB William Jackson III

Both sides are open to a fresh start for the starting cornerback, but it’s also complicated. Jackson has been dealing with a back injury and has already been ruled out for this Sunday. Jackson is also somewhat expensive, due about $3.2 million in salary and bonuses for the rest of this season. Teams have called and done their homework, but there is currently nothing imminent.

With McCaffrey off the market, Hunt is now the top RB available to be traded. A low base salary makes him even more tradable, but it also makes him even more valuable. The Browns have taken calls on Hunt, and the Jets had some interest before they traded for James Robinson on Oct. 24. Perhaps things could Accelerate if Cleveland lost to the Bengals on Monday, but the Browns also won’t trade just to trade. The price has to be right.

After Chicago traded Robert Quinn, eating most of his salary ($7.1 million) to get a fourth-round pick, all eyes turned to Chicago’s all-world linebacker. But Smith is different from Quinn. He is Younger (25) and has a cheaper contract, and there remains the possibility that he’s a part of the Bears’ future. Playing on the fifth-year option, Smith could be franchise tagged after this season, which seems like a strong possibility if no trade happens this week. But there is some interest and if Chicago wants to avoid the tag drama with a player who has already held in at training camp once, a trade would make sense to a few, select teams with a specific need.

Veteran Corners are tough to find, and Jones has plenty of experience. He’s not expensive ($1.277 million for the rest of this season) and could fill a quick need for a CB-needy team. Seattle has received some calls of inquiry here.

Once again, the former Rams starter will be inactive Sunday for what the team has called personal reasons. Head Coach Sean McVay has spoken publicly about trade calls as both sides seek a resolution, but he also has said the team needs to be open to restarting the relationship with Akers. There has been interest, to be sure, but as of yet it hasn’t reached the point of necessitating a deal. Until Tuesday, LA will keep listening.

Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Steelers receiver has been the subject of trade talks for weeks, but barring a dramatic change, it doesn’t appear he’s going anywhere, sources say. To deal a young Weapon who could help Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, it would have to be perfect. No team is close to that yet. Claypool is under contract for another year, due just about $1.5 million in 2023. And even at 2-5, Pittsburgh has shown no signs it intends to be a seller at the deadline.

Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting