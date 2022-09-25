Which Ohio State basketball recruits attended the Wisconsin game?

With the 2023 recruiting class all wrapped up, the Ohio State men’s basketball program hosted six recruits on unofficial visits for the football program’s home game against Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

As Coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti spent time at the north end of Ohio Stadium, the six recruits – four from the 2025 class, two from the 2024 class – watched warmups, took photos and got to spend some time with Ohio State product Jae’Sean Tate.

It’s unknown what sizes the upcoming recruiting classes will become. Ohio State has a four-man class committed for 2023, which gives the Buckeyes a projected full roster for next season. Forecasting beyond that, in an era of the one-time transfer rule with immediate eligibility, is Tricky at best this far out. The Buckeyes do not yet have any 2024 or 2025 commitments, but here are six players who were on campus today. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

